McDonald's Sales Fall Worldwide – Here's Why That's Good For You

A few more months of that $5 meal deal certainly comes as a boon to anyone looking to fill up at lunchtime and still get change from a $10 bill, but what happens when it's over? With any luck (or common sense, on the part of whoever's in charge of setting McDonald's prices), there will soon be additional value-priced options on the menu. While the chain hasn't made any announcements about future deals to the general public, executives have told stockholders during an earnings call that plans are in place to focus more on discounts than on adding high-end items to the menu (via Seeking Alpha).

One unexpected outcome of McDonald's budget blues is that the value of its stock has been soaring despite the drop in sales. This may seem counter-intuitive, but stock prices tend to be future-focused. While the economic optics at present aren't exactly rose-colored, the $5 meal's success, as well as the chain's promise of future deals to come, seem to indicate to investors that value-priced options may help turn things around in months to come and make McDonald's a desirable destination for penny-pinching consumers.