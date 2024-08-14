Vegan Pesto Grain Bowl Recipe

Let's face it — sometimes, it can be hard to get in your daily dose of veggies. Today, we have a recipe that'll have you well on your way to five a day. This vegan pesto grain bowl, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, is packed with colorful, nutrient-dense, and delicious ingredients, and it's sure to leave you feeling fueled and nourished.

Bursting with roasted vegetables, wholesome grains, and a zesty homemade pesto, this bowl is a wonderful, plant-based option for meal prepping. The veggies we opt for here are sweet potatoes, red and yellow bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and broccoli. These are all roasted until beautifully charred and caramelized, which brings out their natural sweetness. We also add protein-packed chickpeas for a hearty texture.

For the grain base, we use a nutritious blend of cooked quinoa and brown rice, providing a satisfying foundation to the dish. But, what takes this grain bowl to the next level is the vegan pesto sauce that we blitz up into a creamy, flavor-loaded sauce that perfectly complements the other ingredients.