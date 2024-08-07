The Healthiest & Unhealthiest Whole Grain Pastas You Can Find At The Store

The belief that pasta is unhealthy due to its elevated carb content is not accurate. The truth about pasta is that it can be incorporated into a healthy diet via whole grain varieties, which are unmatched in delivering a nutty flavor, firm texture, and a strong nutrient profile to boot. Whole grains are more nutritious than refined grains, and pasta made with this type of flour is high in fiber, manganese, selenium, copper, and phosphorus. Eating this type of grain helps in weight loss and lowering blood sugar, as whole grains are linked to reduced risks of obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and colorectal cancer.

However, whole grain pasta in the store does not always fit this description. It gets enriched with B vitamins and micronutrients to add nutritional value, at the same time stripping it of fiber content. So, it's important to look for pasta high in fiber and protein while low in carbs and sugars, containing one or two whole grain flours like durum wheat or whole wheat in the ingredients.

To make the purchase process easy, we examined the nutritional labels of popular pasta brands at the grocery store and online to determine which ones made the healthiest whole grain product. Pastas with fewer ingredients, high fiber, and organic makeup were labeled healthy, while those with fewer essential nutrients, fortified grains, and additives were flagged as unhealthy. Read on to see if your favorite brand made the list and in which category it landed.