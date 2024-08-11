Celebrity Chefs Who Worked At Fast Food Restaurants

It takes a unique set of skills to become a celebrity chef. Not only do your culinary chops need to be sharp enough to justify standing up on screen and telling other people how to cook, but you need a certain kind of character and resilience to go from "that guy on TV who cooks" to full celebrity status.

With that in mind, it's not entirely surprising that a significant number of celebrity chefs had their start in fast food. Anyone who's worked in the industry will tell you that few jobs build character or resilience quite like a stint in an establishment such as McDonald's or Burger King. This is high-pressured, fast-paced, tiresome work that gives you an accessible entry point to master the basics of food service — and imparts an immense amount of respect for the grind that goes into each meal.

Over the years, several high-profile chefs (some of whom have gone on to earn serious accolades, including Michelin stars) have opened up about their time working in the fast food industry. We've rounded up some of the biggest names who got their start flipping burgers, delivering pizzas, or manning the drive-thru — and may have even once been the employee responsible for crafting gyour Big Mac.