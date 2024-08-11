We Tried All Of Dolly Parton's Baking Mixes By Duncan Hines, And Here's How They Taste

It is hard to find an industry where Dolly Parton hasn't had an impact. Not only is Dolly Parton a musical treasure, but she's been in movies, runs a successful charity giving away millions of books, and has her own theme park, Dollywood. Parton has dabbled in baking before, with her own cookbook co-authored by her sister, Rachel Parton George, and now, she is here to help out casual home bakers. Parton has partnered with popular bake mix brand Duncan Hines for a line of mixes packaged in perfectly pink boxes. The line was first released in early 2022 and has since expanded to include a range of products.

Parton may have many projects, but she does seem to care about quality. It is no wonder then that she chose to partner with Duncan Hines, as the company is a pioneer in the baking mix industry. When Duncan Hines (the person) was originally approached about using his name, Hines' requirement was that he get the final say on whether a product went out so he could protect his reputation of upholding quality.

With the names of these two greats attached to this line of products, the bar is set high and we set out to determine if they live up to the hype. We'll explain more about our methodology at the end of this article, but in short, we tried every baking mix currently in the Dolly Parton Duncan Hines line and this is how they fared.