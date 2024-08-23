Grilled Sesame Chicken Skewers Recipe

Similar to a dish that you might order from your local Chinese takeaway favorite, in this grilled chicken skewer recipe we swap fried chicken pieces for delicious, marinated and grilled chicken breast. As recipe developer A.J. Forget explains, the char of the grill adds another layer of flavor to the Chinese-American classic, pairing that sticky-sweet glaze with a leaner, meatier bite of chicken.

When you're in the mood for Chinese food but it's too hot to cook inside or you're trying to avoid fried food, this recipe is the answer. Marinated with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, brown sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and a touch of crushed red pepper, these chicken skewers are packed with flavor all the way through. A quick trip to the grill leaves you with juicy, lightly charred cubes of chicken breast just begging for a bit of glaze.

To complete the dish, in both flavor and appearance, sesame chicken needs a gorgeous glaze. All it takes is a little bit of soy sauce, water, rice vinegar, sesame oil, brown sugar, and cornstarch to whip up the perfect glaze. Brushed onto the cooked skewers, you have not only a culinary masterpiece, but a visual masterpiece as well.