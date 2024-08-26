Blackberry Cobbler Overnight Oats Recipe
Finding ways to keep your breakfast interesting, tasty, and nutritious can be a challenge, but overnight oats are a fantastic option to add to the rotation, providing a versatile base that's easy to customize, quick to prepare, and packed with goodness. These blackberry cobbler overnight oats, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, are deliciously creamy, satisfying, and enhanced by the sweet-tart taste of fresh blackberries. They're perfect for busy mornings, when you want something ready to grab and go, that'll keep you feeling full until lunch time.
This wholesome breakfast has a wonderful hearty texture, thanks to the addition of fiber-rich chia seeds. As well as milk, some Greek yogurt is also stirred through, adding extra protein, and giving the oats a delightful creaminess. To make these overnight oats extra special, we've included fresh, juicy blackberries, which add a burst of tartness, as well as plenty of essential nutrients like vitamin C, K, and magnesium. For the perfect finishing touch, a sprinkle of crushed cookies adds a hint of crunch and indulgence, reminiscent of a classic blackberry cobbler topping.
Gather the ingredients for blackberry cobbler overnight oats
Along with the rolled oats and almond milk, you'll need a few extra ingredients to make the overnight oats base. These ingredients include chia seeds, Greek yogurt, vanilla extract, and honey. Then, of course, we add some fresh blackberries into the mix. For the topping, grab some oatmeal or butter cookies and crush these up, before scattering them on top of your jars to serve.
Step 1: Add ingredients to mixing bowl
Add the rolled oats, chia seeds, almond milk, Greek yogurt, vanilla extract, and honey to a mixing bowl.
Step 2: Mix
Stir well to combine.
Step 3: Add blackberries
Add half of the fresh blackberries and stir.
Step 4: Transfer to jars and refrigerate
Distribute the mixture evenly into 2 jars, put the lids on, and place in the fridge overnight.
Step 5: Top with remaining berries
To serve, open the jars and add the remaining blackberries on top.
Step 6: Add cookie crumbs
Scatter over the crushed cookies and enjoy.
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 cup almond milk or milk of choice
- ⅓ cup Greek yogurt
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 1 ½ cups fresh blackberries, divided
- 2 tablespoons crushed oatmeal or butter cookies
- Add the rolled oats, chia seeds, almond milk, Greek yogurt, vanilla extract, and honey to a mixing bowl.
- Stir well to combine.
- Add half of the fresh blackberries and stir.
- Distribute the mixture evenly into 2 jars, put the lids on, and place in the fridge overnight.
- To serve, open the jars and add the remaining blackberries on top.
- Scatter over the crushed cookies and enjoy.
Could I use a different fruit in these overnight oats?
If blackberries aren't your thing, you can absolutely switch the out for another fruit of your choice here. It's a simple case of chopping the fruit into bite-sized pieces (if needed) and adding it at the same time you'd stir in the blackberries.
To stay in keeping with the berry theme, swap the blackberries for some vibrant summer berries, like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. These are all classic additions to overnight oats that'll pair brilliantly with that creamy oat base. For something sweet and sunny, fresh diced peaches or nectarines would be a great choice. These fruits also pair well with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, if you'd like to mix through a sprinkling of spice. Apples would be an equally delicious choice, which can be diced or grated before adding to the oats.
Feel free to experiment with other fruits, such as mangoes, bananas, or kiwis. If you want to go all out, add a combination of different fruits for a colorful, nutritious medley. Whatever you choose, these overnight oats are sure to provide a delicious and nutritious start to your day.
Can I eat these blackberry cobbler oats warm instead of cold?
One of the most convenient aspects of overnight oats is the fact you can eat them cold and straight from the jar, making them the perfect grab-and-go breakfast. But, if you'd prefer a warmer, cozier start to your day, you can also heat up your pre-prepared oats.
Before you add the blackberry and cookie crumb topping, transfer your oats into a microwave-safe bowl. Then, to prevent the oats from drying out as they heat up, add an extra splash of your favorite milk. Start by heating the oats for about a minute and a half, then give them a quick stir, adding more milk if needed to achieve a creamy texture. If they aren't quite heated through after the initial burst, pop them back in for another 30 seconds. Once warmed, top with the remaining blackberries and crushed cookies for a delicious comforting breakfast.
Alternatively, you can heat the prepared oats in a saucepan on the stovetop, again adding a splash of milk to maintain that creaminess. As the oats heat up, make sure to stir frequently to ensure they don't stick to the pan.