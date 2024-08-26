Blackberry Cobbler Overnight Oats Recipe

If blackberries aren't your thing, you can absolutely switch the out for another fruit of your choice here. It's a simple case of chopping the fruit into bite-sized pieces (if needed) and adding it at the same time you'd stir in the blackberries.

To stay in keeping with the berry theme, swap the blackberries for some vibrant summer berries, like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. These are all classic additions to overnight oats that'll pair brilliantly with that creamy oat base. For something sweet and sunny, fresh diced peaches or nectarines would be a great choice. These fruits also pair well with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, if you'd like to mix through a sprinkling of spice. Apples would be an equally delicious choice, which can be diced or grated before adding to the oats.

Feel free to experiment with other fruits, such as mangoes, bananas, or kiwis. If you want to go all out, add a combination of different fruits for a colorful, nutritious medley. Whatever you choose, these overnight oats are sure to provide a delicious and nutritious start to your day.