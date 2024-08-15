Mexican Food Experts Tell Us Why A Restaurant Burrito Will Always Taste Better

Layers of delicious fillings carefully wrapped inside a huge tortilla — it's no wonder we're all a bit obsessed with burritos. But if you've ever had the experience of making your own burritos at home, only to be disappointed with the results compared to your favorite restaurant offerings, you're not alone. The fact is that burritos almost always taste better at a restaurant. Whether it's a sit-down affair or a more casual hole-in-the-wall joint, what you get there is almost always better than homemade.

We're not saying that the burritos we make ourselves are bad. It's just that they don't reach quite that same level of excellence. Often the flavors don't taste as punchy or well-balanced, the beans aren't as creamy and flavorful, and the rice is lacking something.

It's simply not the same as what comes off the menu at our fave restaurants, and we want to know what's going on. So, I spoke to four chefs who specialize in Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine to understand why burritos always taste better at a restaurant. Not only will this give you some insight about what goes into a great restaurant-quality burrito but it might give you some pointers as to how you can improve your own homemade version.