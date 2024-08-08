This Is Our Least Favorite Frozen Pizza At Costco
A walk down the frozen food aisle isn't complete without the thought of buying a pizza. A frozen pie is a great lazy meal that's a fraction of the cost of delivery. Even though you shouldn't expect a frozen pizza to be on par with a fresh one, you should still expect to get a tasty meal out of it. Mashed knows frozen 'za can be hit or miss, so we investigated the best and worst frozen pizzas at Costco.
We taste-tested nine pies from Costco's selection, focusing on flavor and how likely a shopper would be to buy it again. If Milton's Thin & Crispy Cauliflower Pizza: Roasted Vegetable is your go-to, it might be time to try something new. This gluten-free pie came in last on the list for its underwhelming qualities. Surprisingly, the cauliflower crust was not the issue. Its texture was crispy, and the flavor did not overwhelm each bite. However, the roasted vegetable toppings, sauce, and cheese didn't wow our tastebuds.
There are better cauliflower crust options
Milton's Thin & Crispy Cauliflower Pizza: Roasted Vegetable has some obvious advantages. The cauliflower crust is gluten-free, and the toppings are all vegetarian, making this pie a good choice for those with certain dietary restrictions. However, diet-friendly shouldn't equate to being bland. This pizza features roasted zucchini, red, yellow, and green bell peppers, onion, and a three-cheese blend. Each element is fine, but that's all there is to it.
Despite coming in last place, this product is far from inedible (thankfully) and even has its own fan base. Many Costco shoppers can't get enough of these cauliflower crust pizzas, and they enjoy other Milton's varieties like pepperoni and Meat Lover's Trio. On the other hand, some Costco shoppers prefer Kirkland cauliflower crust pies (as expressed on a Costco subreddit). Mashed also preferred the Kirkland cauliflower crust pizza, which has meat and veggies, and awarded it the silver medal in our ranking.
Unfortunately, not even the price can redeem Milton's Thin & Crispy Cauliflower Pizza: Roasted Vegetable. At the time of ranking, a box of two frozen pies sold for $13.89. Now, at an LA Costco location, for example, the box sells for $17.28, making each pizza $8.64. This is a better deal than single boxes found at other grocery stores for $11.99, but the two-pack is still more than what you should be paying for a mediocre frozen product.