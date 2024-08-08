This Is Our Least Favorite Frozen Pizza At Costco

Milton's Thin & Crispy Cauliflower Pizza: Roasted Vegetable has some obvious advantages. The cauliflower crust is gluten-free, and the toppings are all vegetarian, making this pie a good choice for those with certain dietary restrictions. However, diet-friendly shouldn't equate to being bland. This pizza features roasted zucchini, red, yellow, and green bell peppers, onion, and a three-cheese blend. Each element is fine, but that's all there is to it.

Despite coming in last place, this product is far from inedible (thankfully) and even has its own fan base. Many Costco shoppers can't get enough of these cauliflower crust pizzas, and they enjoy other Milton's varieties like pepperoni and Meat Lover's Trio. On the other hand, some Costco shoppers prefer Kirkland cauliflower crust pies (as expressed on a Costco subreddit). Mashed also preferred the Kirkland cauliflower crust pizza, which has meat and veggies, and awarded it the silver medal in our ranking.

Unfortunately, not even the price can redeem Milton's Thin & Crispy Cauliflower Pizza: Roasted Vegetable. At the time of ranking, a box of two frozen pies sold for $13.89. Now, at an LA Costco location, for example, the box sells for $17.28, making each pizza $8.64. This is a better deal than single boxes found at other grocery stores for $11.99, but the two-pack is still more than what you should be paying for a mediocre frozen product.