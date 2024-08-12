Everything You Need To Know About Duck Eggs, According To Farmers

If you've ever passed up duck eggs because you didn't know what to do with them or if you'd like them, our guide to duck eggs should eliminate a lot of your questions. Once you've tried these amazing eggs in the right recipe, you're likely to want to seek them out again.

There's a lot to know about duck eggs. We've covered what they look and taste like, information about finding and buying them, and how to clean and store these eggs. You'll also learn how they compare to chicken eggs and how you can use them as a substitute in a chicken egg recipe. Plus, we'll explain how people usually like to use them.

For more insight into the world of duck eggs, we turned to experts. One expert who provided a great deal of information is the General Manager of Delta Farm in Newcastle, California, Rachel Cubreth. Duck farmer Marc Metzer of Metzer Farms in Gonzales, California, was also invaluable to our research. The information we provide and their expert insight can help introduce you to the world of duck eggs, so you can learn to enjoy them to their fullest.