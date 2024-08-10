10 Air Fryer Chicken Recipes You'll Want Over And Over Again

The air fryer, despite its name, doesn't mimic deep frying but is instead a miniature convection oven that can bake food somewhat more quickly (and use less energy) than a full-sized one. As all manner of chicken dishes can be prepared in an oven, so, too, can they be cooked in this convenient countertop appliance.

Conversely, you can also cook any or all of these recipes in an oven if you don't have sufficient counter space in your kitchen to house an air fryer. If your oven is a standard, non-convection one, though, you may need to bump the heat up 25 degrees Fahrenheit and tack on an additional 20% to the cooking time. The chicken skin may also be a tad less crispy, because the high-speed fan of an air fryer really helps dry food out, making for a crunchier exterior.

Our air fryer chicken recipes include appetizers like nuggets, chicken fries, popcorn chicken, and taquitos. There are also full-blown entrees such as barbecue-sauced and bone-in chicken plus spicy chicken legs. Drumsticks aren't the only chicken part represented, because we also have recipes for wings, breasts, and tenders. There's even a mix-and-match recipe (the aforementioned bone-in one), which can be made with thighs, breasts, wings, legs, or any combination you choose.