12 Unhealthiest Drinks You Should Think Twice About Ordering At A Bar

Frothy cocktails and mixed drinks that promise all the sweet, buzzy fun of a dessert and a weekend getaway are often the least healthy options on the menu. You knew that already, though; you've seen enough tiny umbrella temptations and luscious craft quaffs to understand that nutrition isn't always a consideration in the beverage world. But certain selections call for a second look when it comes to your health and well-being, something best done ahead of time so you know what you may be getting yourself into.

Knowing which sips to steer clear provides a definite advantage when bellying up to the bar to whet your whistle. We've arranged a written bar tray filled with a flight of the unhealthiest bar drink orders around. The more obvious cream-based recipes are peppered by a surprising suite of unexpected candidates, simple swigs that pile on the sugar, and calories for unsuspecting bar flies. While you can make substitutions at home for healthier versions, ordering at a bar doesn't always offer the same flexibility. Take a gander at our unhealthy bar drink round-up and see if your favorite is on the tab.