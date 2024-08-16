The Ingredient Your Grilled Steak Sauce Should Always Include (And Why)

In some recipes, you may find a glaze doing double duty as a marinade, with a portion of the liquid being set aside to brush on the meat as it cooks. But what of the leftover marinade? It seems a shame to pour it away, especially if you've gone to the trouble of making a Pat LaFrieda-endorsed balsamic reduction. However, it can't be used as-is since this liquid may be contaminated with the same bacteria that makes eating steak tartare such an iffy proposition. Luckily, boiling can redeem the marinade for use as a steak sauce or glaze.

As per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allowing used marinade to come to a boil will kill off any potentially harmful pathogens. Once it comes to a rolling boil, you can switch off the heat and let it cool down, then it'll be good to go for all your glazing and saucing needs. If your marinade has a sweet element, though, you'll need to keep a close eye on the temperature, since sugar may start to burn at just 265 F. Be aware, too, that boiling will thicken the sauce and may also change the flavor of an acidic element like vinegar, as this ingredient tends to taste a lot less vinegary when cooked. This shouldn't matter if you're using a balsamic reduction a la LaFrieda, though, since it will already have been boiled down into something that's sweet as well as sour.