The Drink Mix You Should Be Adding To Homemade Madeleine Cookies

Madeleines are the type of treat that keeps everyone on their toes. Are they technically cookies or tiny cakes? Perhaps a little bit of both. One thing is certain, they are spongy, they are buttery, and they are perfectly shell-shaped. Traditionally crafted with a hint of citrus zest, a classic madeleine recipe employs the use of lemon zest and vanilla extract to add flavor. However, by leaving the lemon behind and adding a little bit of hot chocolate powder to the mix, this cookie/cake can go from light and fruity to chocolatey and decadent in no time.

Hot chocolate mix commonly combines cocoa powder and sugar(sometimes with the addition of other spices or milk powder), which can be added to hot water and sipped. In this case, however, the powdered mix can be blended with the other dry ingredients like flour used to make madeleines. If you don't have hot chocolate packets at home, a blend of sugar and cocoa powder is a worthy substitute. Because vanilla is on the expert-approved list of ingredients that will elevate your hot chocolate, you might as well add the vanilla to your recipe for an extra boost of flavor, too.