The Best Restaurants For Korean Fried Chicken
Korean fried chicken offers a unique twist on classic American-style fried chicken. Unlike its American sibling, K-chicken is usually double-fried, a technique that gives it a light and crunchy exterior. In addition, the crispy skin is normally complemented by a range of sauces, such as soy and garlic, honey, or hot and spicy.
Sometimes affectionately called "the other KFC," Korean fried chicken has an interesting history. According to most food historians, fried chicken was brought to Korea by U.S. soldiers during the Korean War. Perhaps Flynn Dekker, Chief Executive Officer of the Korean chain Bonchon, explained this best in an interview with The Orange County Register, saying, "Fried chicken went over to Korea during the Korean War. They put their own spin on it, and now it's coming back. It started here, went there and now it's come back in a new, different form."
With an increasing number of restaurants offering Korean fried chicken, picking the right place to dine can be tricky. If you're keen to discover some of the top locations to try this golden treat, take a look at our list of the best restaurants for Korean fried chicken. We'll elaborate on our selection process at the end of the list.
bb.q Chicken
Contrary to what you might think, the "bb.q" in the name of this chain restaurant doesn't refer to BBQ but rather "Best of the Best Quality." Founded in 1995 in Seoul, the restaurant serves delicious, high-quality fried chicken, a product of the research and training done at the restaurant's special Chicken University in Korea. Since its inception three decades ago, bb.q Chicken has taken the world by storm, boasting more than 3,500 locations in 57 countries. This includes over 250 locations in the U.S., where the chain first opened its doors in 2014.
So, what's the secret of bb.q Chicken's success? The chain only uses fresh — never frozen — chicken, which is marinated for 24 hours in a mixture of 30 spices. In addition, bb.q serves a variety of Korean fried chicken recipes, ranging from traditional to more adventurous options. Some of these include the crispy, sauce-free Golden Original, the sweet, soy-based Honey Garlic, and Gangnam Style with black pepper, garlic, and onion.
The employees at bb.q guarantee that every order of fried chicken comes out perfectly crispy. And it seems they are keeping this promise, with one diner noting, "Best Korean fried chicken! The batter is perfect. Every bite is crunchy. Can't wait for next time!" Another reviewer agrees, saying, "They had some of the best fried chicken I've ever had. It was perfectly seasoned and very crispy."
Left Wing Bar
With the motto, "You can't buy happiness but you can buy fried chicken and that's kind of the same thing," the Left Wing Bar has one goal — to serve top-notch Korean fried chicken. With over 500 locations in Korea, the chain's footprint in the U.S. is still much humbler, with just seven outlets. However, what the Left Wing Bar lacks in scale, it makes up for in quality and authenticity. While the exact specifications of the menu may vary depending on location, the restaurant offers a variety of fried chicken flavors including original crispy, sweet and spicy, and honey and garlic.
The majority of fried chicken enthusiasts have had positive things to say about Left Wing Bar's menu offerings. For instance, one enthused patron calls the chain's Korean fried chicken "a flavor revolution," adding, "The crispiness alone could start a movement, and the flavors are like a symphony for your taste buds. From the first bite, you're transported to a realm of deliciousness that you never knew existed." Another diner, who seems to really appreciate the chain's generous portion sizes, says the fried chicken arrived at the table "steaming hot and juicy."
Vons Chicken
With around 35 restaurants in California, Hawaii, and Washington, Vons Chicken is a regional chain that's probably very familiar to some and relatively unknown to others. Established in 2007 in South Korea, Vons Chicken's popularity is clear from its global expansion, not just in the U.S., but also in countries such as China, Cambodia, and Guatemala.
At its most basic, the restaurant's chicken comes in two forms: crunch fried with firm skin and crispy fried with more breading. Vons Chicken also serves flavored options including mild or spicy Crispy Yang-Nyum chicken with a sweet and tangy sauce. Other options include crispy garlic, soy garlic, honey butter, cheddar, and padak, a sweet white wine and mustard sauce. The chain also offers oven roasted chicken as a healthier alternative to its fried counterpart.
The fried chicken at Vons Chicken has received the thumbs up from reviewers. One customer says the restaurant is their go-to place for Korean fried chicken, explaining, "I've tried multiple Korean fried chicken places in the area and they're good, but no place beats the crispy fry on Vons chicken. The pieces are always huge, the glaze is light so the chicken isn't soggy, and the fry is always gorgeoussssss!!!" Another diner seconds this, saying, "Vons Korean fried chicken is off the hook! The chicken is amazing, and the breading they use has a nice crunch and texture!"
Pelicana Chicken
Pelicana has grown by leaps and bounds since the restaurant first opened its doors in 1982 in Daejeon, South Korea. Today, the chain boasts more than 3,000 locations in countries like Australia, Canada, China, and Malaysia. Pelicana also has a presence in the U.S. with over 20 locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, and Michigan. The restaurant serves its chicken either original or crispy style, or in a combo known as banban, which translates to half-half in Korean and usually refers to half original and half sauced fried chicken. Some of the fried chicken flavors on offer at the restaurant include honey and soy, garlic, smoky hot, and hot chili.
Pelicana's Korean fried chicken has received top marks from diners for its flavor and juiciness. A case in point is one customer who says: "Their fried chicken was phenomenal — perfectly crispy on the outside, with hot and juicy meat waiting under the skin. I feel creepy writing that sentence, but it's 100% the truth." Another reviewer echoes this sentiment, commenting, "We got original chicken with the mild Pelicana sauce. It was delicious. [...] We got our chicken to go and it was still hot and awesome after walking a few blocks back to our hotel."
BHC Chicken
BHC Chicken made its debut on America's Korean fried chicken scene in 2023, opening its first restaurant at the Los Angeles Farmers Market Store in California. While the South Korea-based chain has over 2,000 locations worldwide, the brand is still in the early stages of its U.S. expansion, with the Los Angeles location serving as a "test bed" in the country. Another BHC Chicken location opened in San Diego earlier this year, and the chain plans to open seven more restaurants in 2024.
Standing for "Better & Happier Choice," BHC is committed not only to using fresh ingredients but also to frying its food in high-oleic sunflower oil, which is packed with vitamin E and unsaturated fatty acids. In terms of menu options, the chain offers a blend of traditional and innovative recipes, as well as several sauces. One of BHC's most popular menu items is the Bburinkle Thighs, a medley of crispy chicken pieces coated in the chain's special cheese seasoning. The restaurant also offers standard and spicy fried tenders or thighs, as well as flavor options such as soy, honey garlic, and sweet and spicy.
The majority of reviewers have been impressed with the Korean fried chicken offerings at BHC. One diner explains: "It's tender and flavorful without compromising crispiness. [...] We didn't feel like the chicken was too greasy or heavy either." Another reviewer calls the restaurant's fried chicken "yummy," adding, "The batter of my lunch leftover chicken remained crispy even after four hours!"
CM Chicken
CM Chicken is so good that the chain has spawned several spin-offs. Even the restaurant's official website warns that the chain is only responsible for the CM Chicken stores under its umbrella. Short for Choong Man, the first CM Chicken opened in South Korea in 2009. The chain made its debut in the U.S. in 2017 and today boasts around 50 locations across the country.
CM Chicken offers classic and crispy chicken options, including drumsticks, wings, tenders, chicharrones, and whole and half chickens. No matter the cut, all the restaurant's chicken options are marinated for 24 hours. CM Chicken's signature dish is Tikkudak Chicken, which translates to "Fried N' Grilled" in Korean. True to its name, the chicken is both fried and grilled, creating a nice caramelization, rich, smoky flavor, and satisfying crunch. The other fried chicken flavors on the menu include garlic and soy, golden curry, and spicy gochujang.
The fried chicken at CM Chicken has been a hit with customers, who appreciate its combination of crispy and tender textures. According to one diner, the menu offering is also quite authentic. "We drive almost 45 minutes just to enjoy this amazing fried chicken! I lived in South Korea and had a Korean Fried Chicken place next to my house that we went to about once a week and this is absolutely spot on with the flavors." Another diner agrees, saying, "Delicious, crispy fried chicken! [...] Great place to satisfy your Korean fried chicken craving."
Dak & Bop
Given that Dak & Bop only has one outlet in Houston, it's easy to see why it might not be on your radar. Located in the Museum District, the restaurant makes no pretense of serving authentic Korean food. Instead, it bills itself as Korean-inspired, untraditional, and unauthentic. Alongside a selection of distinctly un-Korean plates such as burgers, sandwiches, and salads, Dak & Bop's menu also features Korean fried chicken. Diners can choose between drumsticks, tenders, flats, drumettes, and popcorn chicken. The optional sauces include soy and garlic, medium spicy, hot and spicy, Buffalo, as well as sriracha, honey, and lime. The fried chicken can also be personalized with several classic American dipping sauces, such as ranch, blue cheese, and spicy mayo.
All good things come to those who wait, including Dak & Bop's fried chicken. In fact, the restaurant's menu clearly states that the dish takes at least half an hour to prepare. While this may not be ideal if you're looking for fast food, it does indicate that the chicken is made fresh to order. Despite complaining of a longer waiting time than expected, Zarah Parker, who reviewed Dak & Bop for The Leader, says that the restaurant's fried chicken wings are "an easy favorite." Parker praises the chicken's thick and crunchy crust, a result of the restaurant's double frying technique. She also commends the chain's sauces for their rich and sticky consistency and slightly sweet and spicy flavors.
Bonchon
Bonchon's founder, Jinduk Seo, knew he had struck gold when his first U.S. restaurant opening in 2006 caused such a commotion that the police had to be called in to control traffic. Established in South Korea in 2002, today, the chain has a notable presence stateside, with around 140 restaurants in 25 states. Despite the expansion, Bonchon still uses the same winning formula that drew such large crowds on its first day. Each piece of chicken is hand battered, double-fried, and hand brushed with sauce. The wings, drumsticks, and strips are available with a range of sauces including soy and garlic, spicy, Korean BBQ, or half and half.
Despite Bonchon's relatively large menu of Korean treats, we advise you not to leave without trying the fried chicken. In fact, the crunchy treat has been ranked the second best item on the chain's menu by Mashed, with pork buns winning the top spot. Many online reviewers second this high ranking, praising Bonchon's fried chicken for its perfect blend of crunch and flavor. A case in point is one customer who says: "All fried very crispy on the outside but juicy on the inside. We split a medium order and each piece was large and succulent." Another reviewer agrees, saying, "[The meal was] delicious ... and crispy, just what you want in fried chicken."
Jong-Ro Original Fried Chicken
Jong-Ro only has one location in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is a shame because its Korean fried chicken consistently receives top marks from diners. The restaurant infuses the chicken with both flavor and crunch by using a special preparation method that was developed in Jongro, Seoul, in 1976. While we don't know exactly what this technique entails, we do know that it involves "curing," a "special powder," and a "special oil." Jong-Ro's fried chicken comes with a variety of traditional and not-so-traditional sauces including tare soy, sweet chili, spicy buddak, truffle and mayo, snow cheddar, Buffalo, and Nashville hot.
With the praise Jong-Ro is receiving from diners, it might be high time for a trip to Las Vegas. One patron calls the golden treat "delicious," adding, "The wings are large and each one [is] seasoned with the perfect amount of flavor. [...] The wings had fall off the bone meat and were piping hot when they came out. [...] Large portions at reasonable prices and the flavors were so delicious." Another diner mirrors this sentiment, saying, "The portion size was good and the dipping sauce was tasty. I'd say this place has some of the best fried chicken in Las Vegas!"
KoKo Wings
KoKo Wings is a regional chain with two locations in New York, so don't expect to find it outside the city. Despite its small footprint, the restaurant prides itself on serving "the unicorn of fried chicken" that's "fried to perfection." To achieve this, KoKo Wings hand-batters and double-fries its chicken to keep it crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Finally, each cut is hand-brushed with either soy and garlic or hot and spicy sauce. Alternatively, diners can order their fried chicken the original crispy way without any condiments. The chicken comes with a selection of dipping sauces such as mango yuzu soy, katsu gochujang, and blue cheese.
The fried chicken at KoKo Wings has received top marks from many diners. One happy reviewer says: "This place is delicious. I've never had better fried chicken. I like to get half soy and half original and I like the strips because you don't deal with bones. [...] And the price is so fair. Thank you KoKo Wings for feeding me so well! I love you." Another customer says that KoKo Wing's fried chicken transports them to the favorite chicken joints from their past, explaining, "KoKo breaks away from the trope popular in this city among Korean fried chicken purveyors of big pieces and heavy sauces, and instead focuses on preparing smaller, vegetarian-diet-fed chickens with a restraint and touch that results in airy, buoyant pieces of chicken that shatter tenderly between your teeth with each mouth-watering bite."
KyoChon Chicken
Founded in South Korea in 1991, KyoChon Chicken has experienced impressive national and global expansion over the past three decades. The chain already reached the milestone of 1,000 locations in South Korea by 2003, and today also boasts restaurants in China, Malaysia, and Indonesia. KyoChon Chicken has also recently hit the shores of the U.S., opening three restaurants in California and one in Hawaii.
When it comes to its fried chicken, KyoChon doesn't mess around. Offering both crispy chicken wings and boneless chicken pieces, the chain lets diners pick from a range of sauces, such as honey, soy and garlic, and spicy chili made with Korean cheongyang chili peppers. For the health conscious (if there's such a thing when it comes to fried chicken), KyoChon also offers fried chicken breaded with a mix of superfoods including oatmeal, quinoa, and amaranth.
KyoChon's fried chicken has received favorable feedback from netizens. One satisfied diner says: "This is absolutely my favorite Korean fried chicken, specifically the honey fried chicken. It's light and flakey, but sweet and moist. The other flavors are good too." Another customer also praises the battered bird, saying, "Kyochon Chicken's soy garlic fried chicken is amazing! Very crispy outside and juicy inside, and the soy garlic sauce is deliciously flavorful. [...] It's my favorite fried chicken in town."
Methodology
While Korean fried chicken can be absolutely delicious, it can also be underwhelming if not prepared with care. To bring you a roundup of the best restaurants for Korean fried chicken, we examined countless customer reviews on well-known platforms like TripAdivisor and Yelp. We only took into account restaurants that specialize in K-chicken, rather than ones that serve it as one item among many. When looking at diner feedback, we considered a range of factors, including seasoning, crunchiness, and the general quality of ingredients.