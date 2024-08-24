Korean fried chicken offers a unique twist on classic American-style fried chicken. Unlike its American sibling, K-chicken is usually double-fried, a technique that gives it a light and crunchy exterior. In addition, the crispy skin is normally complemented by a range of sauces, such as soy and garlic, honey, or hot and spicy.

Sometimes affectionately called "the other KFC," Korean fried chicken has an interesting history. According to most food historians, fried chicken was brought to Korea by U.S. soldiers during the Korean War. Perhaps Flynn Dekker, Chief Executive Officer of the Korean chain Bonchon, explained this best in an interview with The Orange County Register, saying, "Fried chicken went over to Korea during the Korean War. They put their own spin on it, and now it's coming back. It started here, went there and now it's come back in a new, different form."

With an increasing number of restaurants offering Korean fried chicken, picking the right place to dine can be tricky. If you're keen to discover some of the top locations to try this golden treat, take a look at our list of the best restaurants for Korean fried chicken. We'll elaborate on our selection process at the end of the list.