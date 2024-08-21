Canned Chicken Shines When Paired With This Sauce

Canned chicken is a reliable, affordable, long-lasting protein, perfect for those looking to save money or time and avoid the potential of wasting fresh meat. However, like all canned meats and fish, it can be a little bland if not seasoned properly. When Mashed asked the pros for ingredients that will make canned meats taste gourmet, Daniel Meursing, CEO of Premier Staff in Hollywood, pointed to fish sauce, which he called "the hardworking production assistant of the culinary world — you might not notice it, but everything falls apart without it."

Fish sauce is a common Asian condiment known for notes of intense umami mixed with saltiness, subtle fishiness, and funk, all of which bring extra flavor to your canned chicken. It's traditionally made by fermenting fish with salt for an extended period, allowing a flavorful liquid to separate from the fish solids. This liquid is then processed and aged to create fish sauce. It's available in many supermarkets in the Asian or international aisle, though a wide selection can also be found online.