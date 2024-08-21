Canned Chicken Shines When Paired With This Sauce
Canned chicken is a reliable, affordable, long-lasting protein, perfect for those looking to save money or time and avoid the potential of wasting fresh meat. However, like all canned meats and fish, it can be a little bland if not seasoned properly. When Mashed asked the pros for ingredients that will make canned meats taste gourmet, Daniel Meursing, CEO of Premier Staff in Hollywood, pointed to fish sauce, which he called "the hardworking production assistant of the culinary world — you might not notice it, but everything falls apart without it."
Fish sauce is a common Asian condiment known for notes of intense umami mixed with saltiness, subtle fishiness, and funk, all of which bring extra flavor to your canned chicken. It's traditionally made by fermenting fish with salt for an extended period, allowing a flavorful liquid to separate from the fish solids. This liquid is then processed and aged to create fish sauce. It's available in many supermarkets in the Asian or international aisle, though a wide selection can also be found online.
Easy to integrate for unique flavor
Even if you have to take some time to track it down, a bottle of fish sauce will last a while, typically one to three years once opened if kept refrigerated. That's a major plus since Meursing says only a few drops are needed to transform canned chicken into a sophisticated, complex protein. He suggests stir-frying the canned chicken and vegetables with a sauce made from fish sauce, lime juice, and brown sugar.
Once you've learned the umami-producing power of fish sauce, you may find yourself sneaking it into all sorts of chicken dishes. You may find that fish sauce is the missing ingredient in your chicken noodle soup, where around a teaspoon added during the cooking process can enhance the final product without noticeable fishiness.
From traditional Asian-inspired stir-fries to more innovative fusion options like Thai-inspired chicken pizza, keep a bottle of fish sauce handy and you'll never have to settle for bland, flavorless canned chicken again.