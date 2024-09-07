Cheddar-Stuffed Ground Chicken Patty Recipe

While many fast food and store-bought chicken sandwiches come with a cheesy topping, developer Tess Le Moing had a different inspiration for her Juicy Lucy-style inside-out chicken patties. As she tells us, one of her favorite meals as a kid was homemade burritos made with frozen chicken burgers. " I thought it would be cool to make a homemade version," she says, explaining that moving the cheese to the middle of the patty makes for "a fun surprise."

While the tangy cheddar in these patties helps offset the richness of the mayonnaise, a different cheese such as spicy pepper jack, smoky gouda, or Swiss could also work well in this recipe. Make sure it comes in a block, though, since it takes nice thick cubes to make the melty, gooey centers.

Scratch-made chicken patties taste so much better than the store-bought kind, but of course, they're a bit more time-consuming. You can always save time by preparing them a day in advance or making a double batch so there'll be plenty of extras for freezing.