Costco's Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Pie Arrives Well Before Fall
Quel surprise, it's late August and pumpkin stuff is out in stores already. Aldi's ushering in an early pumpkin season with pumpkin candles, pumpkin coffee, pumpkin pretzels, and pumpkin pasta sauce, while Costco, not to be outdone, has brought back its pumpkin pie. Again. Last year, it was also back before fall, while 2022 and 2021 also saw an August introduction for the store's signature pie.
Clocking in at 3 pounds and 10 ounces, the behemoth dessert weighs more than twice as much as some 9-inch pumpkin pies you might find at other grocer stores. And contrary to the general trend of rising food costs people have had to deal with, this item's roughly $6 price tag is the same as what's been reported in the past couple of years.
The pumpkin pie's been available at some Costco locations for days now, and already a plethora of social media Paul Reveres have been rushing to spread the news. As one Redditor commented, they must have seen at least 10 posts announcing this earthshaking event. Still, some people seem pretty excited, with one Instagram user noting that the dessert had already sold out at their Costco location. Yet another expressed an intent to drive an hour to go get one (hopefully not at the same location, unless they've restocked by the time they arrive).
Not everyone's thrilled by the pie's arrival
As in previous years, though, not everyone is happy to see Costco's pumpkin pie make its annual comeback. Some people are just upset over yet another visible sign that summer is coming to an end. One person posting on Facebook felt that what with the cool and rainy weather they'd been having, the Costco pies just put the nail in summer's coffin. Yet another commenter speculated that Christmas decorations would be out before October, which isn't that far-fetched an assumption.
There are also some people who just don't care for the pie. One Instagrammer feels it's way too sweet, another says all of the preservatives cause them to experience digestive distress, and a few more agree that the pies are no better than average. As far as the hype surrounding its limited seasonal release, okay, this can be fun if you're into all the "fall feels" a week before Labor Day, but you do know you can have pumpkin pie year-round, don't you? If you use our super-easy five-ingredient pumpkin pie recipe, the effort needed to bake one may be less than it would take to drive to Costco. (Bonus: We don't even charge a membership fee to access our recipes!)