Costco's Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Pie Arrives Well Before Fall

Quel surprise, it's late August and pumpkin stuff is out in stores already. Aldi's ushering in an early pumpkin season with pumpkin candles, pumpkin coffee, pumpkin pretzels, and pumpkin pasta sauce, while Costco, not to be outdone, has brought back its pumpkin pie. Again. Last year, it was also back before fall, while 2022 and 2021 also saw an August introduction for the store's signature pie.

Clocking in at 3 pounds and 10 ounces, the behemoth dessert weighs more than twice as much as some 9-inch pumpkin pies you might find at other grocer stores. And contrary to the general trend of rising food costs people have had to deal with, this item's roughly $6 price tag is the same as what's been reported in the past couple of years.

The pumpkin pie's been available at some Costco locations for days now, and already a plethora of social media Paul Reveres have been rushing to spread the news. As one Redditor commented, they must have seen at least 10 posts announcing this earthshaking event. Still, some people seem pretty excited, with one Instagram user noting that the dessert had already sold out at their Costco location. Yet another expressed an intent to drive an hour to go get one (hopefully not at the same location, unless they've restocked by the time they arrive).