Frozen Yogurt Vs Custard: Is There A Difference?
The battle between frozen yogurt and custard is a classic frozen treats rivalry. Whether you're strolling down the beach with a cone in hand or grabbing a sweet little something after dinner, choosing between frozen yogurt and custard can feel like a significant decision. But what really sets these two kindred spirits of ice cream apart? Turns out, it's not always just a matter of taste. Let's break down the delicious differences between the iconic dishes.
Frozen yogurt, lovingly abbreviated as "froyo," gained a strong following in the '80s and '90s and has since evolved into a staple that's marketed as a lighter alternative to ice cream. With seemingly endless topping options and an inherent zest due to fermented milk, it has become a go-to for those who appreciate customization.
Frozen custard, on the other hand, offers a richer experience thanks to the incorporation of egg yolk. First formulated and sold in the early 20th century, it has become a cornerstone of American confectionery from coast to coast. Known for its velvety texture and deep flavor, custard is often the dessert of choice for those who treasure splendor.
Frozen yogurt is true tangy bliss
Frozen yogurt has carved out a niche as a dessert that feels virtuous without sacrificing flavor. At its core, frozen yogurt is made from yogurt, milk, and sugar, but it's the yogurt that gives it that signature tang. The key distinction between frozen yogurt and ice cream is that froyo uses cultured dairy, which is responsible for its slightly tart, smooth profile.
Frozen yogurt also prides itself on being a healthier option — with a few caveats. For starters, froyo is lower in fat than ice cream, primarily because it contains milk instead of cream. The live active cultures found in yogurt are another selling point, as they're believed to aid digestion and boost gut health. This appeal is bolstered by frozen yogurt parlors, many of which offer self-serve stations where you can control your portions and pile on fruit, nuts, cereal pieces, and other garnishes. Heck, you can even snag froyo at gas stations (Don't hate on it until you try it)!
However, it's essential to note that not all frozen yogurts are created equal. In other words, the dish isn't a healthful nosh by default. The sugar content can vary widely depending on the brand or shop, and some varieties can be just as calorie-laden as ice cream, especially when you get heavy-handed with sugary toppings like candy bits, syrups, and brownie crumbles. Despite this, frozen yogurt's reputation as a simple, personalized treat is a major reason why it might be making a comeback.
Frozen custard is the epitome of creamy goodness
Frozen custard, by contrast, is all about richness. This dessert traces its origins back to Coney Island in the early 1900s and quickly became beloved across the nation. The secret to its luxurious texture lies in the addition of egg yolks. While most traditional ice cream recipes call for milk, cream, and sugar, custard also includes at least 1.4% egg yolk, according to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards. This may sound like a small amount, but it results in a much thicker texture than your average scoop of ice cream.
Unlike frozen yogurt, which is generally tart and refreshing, frozen custard is all about savoring spoonfuls of lusciousness. While it may not have the health halo of frozen yogurt, custard lovers embrace it for what it is: palate-coating and utterly satisfying. Luckily, there are plenty of destinations to enjoy the best frozen custard in America, such as Glen's Custard in Springdale, Pennsylvania, Kopp's Frozen Custard in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Ritter's Frozen Custard in Terre Haute, Indiana. Frozen yogurt and custard represent two philosophies. Whichever you're in the mood for, you're in for a delightful, chilly treat.