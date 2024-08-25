Frozen Yogurt Vs Custard: Is There A Difference?

The battle between frozen yogurt and custard is a classic frozen treats rivalry. Whether you're strolling down the beach with a cone in hand or grabbing a sweet little something after dinner, choosing between frozen yogurt and custard can feel like a significant decision. But what really sets these two kindred spirits of ice cream apart? Turns out, it's not always just a matter of taste. Let's break down the delicious differences between the iconic dishes.

Frozen yogurt, lovingly abbreviated as "froyo," gained a strong following in the '80s and '90s and has since evolved into a staple that's marketed as a lighter alternative to ice cream. With seemingly endless topping options and an inherent zest due to fermented milk, it has become a go-to for those who appreciate customization.

Frozen custard, on the other hand, offers a richer experience thanks to the incorporation of egg yolk. First formulated and sold in the early 20th century, it has become a cornerstone of American confectionery from coast to coast. Known for its velvety texture and deep flavor, custard is often the dessert of choice for those who treasure splendor.