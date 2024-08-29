12 Things That Will Take Your Chicken Parm To The Next Level

Crispy, buttery, salty, and cheesy, chicken parmesan meets all the flavor and texture requirements of a bona fide comfort food. Made by battering and frying chicken filets and then baking them in tomato sauce with plenty of mozzarella as a topping, it's a dish that is fancy enough to feature at high-end restaurants and uncomplicated enough to be made at home. Our chicken parmesan recipe, for example, takes an hour to make from start to finish, but most of that is cooking time.

Contrary to popular belief, this dish did not originate in Italy but in the U.S. During the first half of the 20th century, Italian immigrants brought their culinary traditions to America and adapted them to suit the new country and what it had to offer. Lower meat prices and difficulties finding eggplant meant that they could transform the usual vegetable-based parmigiana dishes into ones made with veal and chicken. And while eggplant parmesan in Italy is traditionally sautéed rather than breaded and fried, early recipes in America established the iron-clad rule that the chicken must be fried. Over the years, the recipe has been developed and standardized into the explosion of flavor and textures we know today. The basic formula is faultless when executed well, but that doesn't mean you can't add to it or brush up on your technique. Here are some ideas to get you started.