Easily Upgrade Pizza With A Simple Store-Bought Ingredient: Dill Pickles

Once our recipes have been released into the wild, they become collaborative efforts. While a developer may make a dish a certain way, when you're doing the cooking, you're free to make whatever tweaks you see fit. If you'd like extra pickles in your pizza, you can achieve this by giving it a pickle-stuffed crust. You'll need to start with pizza dough, whether scratch-made or store-bought. Form the dough, chop up a few pickles, insert them around the pizza's perimeter, then bake the crust according the instructions.

You could also use jarred Alfredo sauce or even ranch dressing to replace the white sauce, or swap it out for marinara if you prefer red pizza to white. As for the cheese, havarti might not be as melty as mozzarella, but it does pair nicely with dill. (You could always do a combo of the two if you're concerned about cheese pull, but this might not matter if you won't be photographing your food.) Finally, if you want your pickle pizza to look upscale, dice the pickles finely (there's something about sliced ones that screams, "fast food cheeseburger"), then camouflage them with a swirl of sour cream and a few sprigs of fresh dill.