The secret to a truly divine chocolate buttercream icing recipe lies in choosing the perfect chocolate. Mashed spoke with chef Leanne Tran, who leads the all-female pastry team in charge of the dinner service dessert menu at Bar Blondeau and daily treats at Le Crocodile — both located inside the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, where she manages events. When it's time to make that fluffy buttercream frosting, she reaches for chocolate with 50-60% cacao. The reason this works is grounded in simple confectionary science.

If you see a chocolate bar or a container of cocoa powder labeled with a percentage, it's a window into the composition of the product. Chocolate with 50-60% cacao, Tran's go-to for frosting, boasts the right amount of sweetness. This Goldilocks of chocolate, frequently called semisweet, creates buttercream that doesn't overwhelm the palate.

So, what do these cacao ratios mean? Essentially, higher cacao percentages yield more intense flavors, whereas chocolates with lower amounts are sweeter. A chocolate bar boasting 60% cacao, for instance, means 60% of it consists of cocoa butter (the fatty part of the cocoa bean that gives chocolate its famously smooth texture) and cocoa solids (which contribute to flavor), with the rest comprising sugar, flavorings, and other ingredients.