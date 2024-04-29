17 Unique Ways To Use Leftover Frosting

You've finished frosting your cake, but there's still a healthy portion of frosting left over in the bowl. It's an all too common scenario, but it doesn't have to mean wastage. Rather than relegating your leftover frosting to the back of the fridge or scraping it into the bin, you can repurpose it in many different ways. This sweet cake topping is, in fact, a delicious tool that can play a part in a host of recipes that extend far beyond the world of baked goods.

From simple snacks to decadent indulgences, these ideas will inspire you to think outside the cake pan and make the most of every dollop of frosting. From pancakes to oatmeal, and cocktails to coffee, you'll be amazed at the unlikely recipes that can benefit from the delicious sweetness of frosting. Say goodbye to wasted cake topping as we explore 17 inventive ways to breathe new life into your leftover frosting.