Dunkin's New Fall Drinks Check All The Boxes For Coffee Lovers

Everyone knows the Pumpkin Spiced Latte is the king of seasonal drinks, so it's what all newcomers are judged against. I snagged the hot and iced versions of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and the new Spiced Almond Latte to see how they stacked up.

The Almond Spiced Latte is a coffee-lovers drink. There's definitely a sweetness present, but spice is the primary flavor. The hot option offers a pleasantly pumpkin-spiced initial taste, with the almond flavor coming in on the back end. An aroma of rich, warm almonds — a smell that reminds some people of cherries – is pleasant and would definitely help warm up a fall day.

The iced version of the Almond Spiced Latte is good, but this drink is best served hot. Unlike its pumpkin counterpart, the beverage lacks the sweetness that I crave in an iced coffee. Granted, not everyone is looking for a sugary snack in their drink, but where the Pumpkin Spiced Signature Iced Latte comes topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and crunchy cinnamon sugar, the Almond Spiced Latte is flavored coffee, plain and simple. The iced version is a solid option for early fall when the temperatures outside remain high — or if you don't want to try making iced coffee yourself — but as a cool breeze starts to knock down leaves, turn to the hot version; you won't regret it. A medium hot Almond Spiced Latte starts at $2.69, while a medium iced version starts at $3.79.