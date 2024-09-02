15 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Classic Tomato Salad

After you try combining tomatoes with onions, you'll probably want to recreate it on a regular basis. This is a combination where ingredients match in sweetness and complement each other with various textures. The zesty onion note will work especially well if the tomatoes are high in acidity, to put things in balance. Cut the onions the way you prefer, but try to have bigger pieces to retain some of the juicy crunch. Ideally, pair sliced tomatoes and sliced onions, or cut everything into chunks. For a classic salad, use white, sweet, or red onion. Shallots could also work, or if you want something more subtle, use spring onions. It can be tweaked with various ingredients, but it shows its best qualities if tossed in a classic dressing and paired with a sprinkle of freshly chopped herbs.

Garlic is another great option, but it is reserved only for those who prefer its pungent kick. As tomatoes don't have a strong flavor, you want to be careful with the amount of garlic and preferably chop it finely so you can distribute it more easily. You can even combine it with onions but keep one element very subtle. For example, toss tomatoes with onion but use garlic only as a dressing ingredient. You could also use roasted garlic in the dressing to impart more garlicky sweetness.