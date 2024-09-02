15 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Classic Tomato Salad
Tomato salad is a classic that shows its best qualities at peak summer when the tomatoes attain enough sweetness and a perfect dose of tangy juices. Arguably, a simple drizzle of olive oil and some salt could be good enough to make an excellent version of this summer staple, but sometimes even ripe tomatoes can use some help. Luckily, tomato salad is incredibly adaptable, and with some easy tweaks, the basic variant can be made into a spectacular delicacy that can be enjoyed as a starter, a side dish, or a more substantial main course. This list tried to assemble the best and most creative ways to do it, but it still allowed tomatoes to be the headliner.
Use these suggestions as guidance and inspiration when your tomato salad lacks oomph, and quickly build an upgraded version. The best thing about these ideas is that they are easily adaptable. You can mix and match recommendations to create a tomato salad of your dreams that just might become your new summer favorite.
1. Throw in onions or garlic for an easy upgrade
After you try combining tomatoes with onions, you'll probably want to recreate it on a regular basis. This is a combination where ingredients match in sweetness and complement each other with various textures. The zesty onion note will work especially well if the tomatoes are high in acidity, to put things in balance. Cut the onions the way you prefer, but try to have bigger pieces to retain some of the juicy crunch. Ideally, pair sliced tomatoes and sliced onions, or cut everything into chunks. For a classic salad, use white, sweet, or red onion. Shallots could also work, or if you want something more subtle, use spring onions. It can be tweaked with various ingredients, but it shows its best qualities if tossed in a classic dressing and paired with a sprinkle of freshly chopped herbs.
Garlic is another great option, but it is reserved only for those who prefer its pungent kick. As tomatoes don't have a strong flavor, you want to be careful with the amount of garlic and preferably chop it finely so you can distribute it more easily. You can even combine it with onions but keep one element very subtle. For example, toss tomatoes with onion but use garlic only as a dressing ingredient. You could also use roasted garlic in the dressing to impart more garlicky sweetness.
2. Tomatoes pair with most fresh herbs
Adding fresh herbs to a tomato salad will instantly transform the dish as they can add a lot of aromatic complexity and herbaceous freshness. Basil is the most common herb partnered with tomatoes as the two complement each other perfectly, but don't limit yourself to only one combination. Many other herbs can brighten a classic tomato salad.
Though any fresh herb you have on hand would probably work, there are several foolproof options. Parsley is great if you want to keep it subtle, but if you prefer something more intense, classic Mediterranean herbs are always welcome. Thyme has a beautiful savory note to pair with tomatoes, while rosemary and oregano deliver powerful earthy aromas that tomatoes really appreciate.
Try experimenting with different combinations of herbs. Mix several options with different intensities and aromatics to create a beautiful herbal medley where tomatoes will be a perfect addition. If you need inspiration, look for the herb-packed tabbouleh, where herbs such as mint and parsley get to be the main stars and are only enriched with tomatoes and bulgur wheat. You could also try adding Italian gremolata — an incredibly fragrant mix of parsley, garlic, and freshly grated lemon zest that can take your tomato salad to a new level.
3. Marinate your tomatoes
The next idea skips the typical ingredient recommendation and instead focuses on what you can do with tomatoes to amp up the flavor of the salad. Though we generally perceive tomatoes as tender and soft, the meaty part is quite firm, so don't be afraid to experiment with various techniques to get more flavor. The easiest and the least finicky method is to marinate tomatoes.
For this suggestion, you can use various tomato varieties and marinades. If you have classic tomatoes, you can dice them or slice them horizontally or into wedges, and if you work with cherry tomatoes, cut them into halves or quarters. Make sure to have thicker pieces to retain the meatiness and the chew. The best marinade is always a classic with olive oil and vinegar or lemon juice. Optionally, add herbs, garlic, or lemon zest if you want to give the tomatoes a zesty kick. Leave the tomatoes in the marinade for at least 30 minutes to soak up the flavor, and then use them in a salad.
4. Sprinkle croutons to add crunch
Croutons are one of the simplest things to add to a salad to introduce texture and crunch. They work for various salads but go particularly well with soft and tender veggies like tomatoes, offering a nice, crispy counterbalance.
If you want to keep things simple, grab a bag of pre-packed croutons from the store. These come in various shapes and sizes, and you can even find flavored versions. A much cheaper alternative is to use old bread and make them at home. The preparation is simple and takes no longer than 20 minutes. You'll have to dice the bread, toss the pieces with salt and olive oil, spread them on a baking tray, and leave to crisp up in the oven. You can use these hot or cold. An extra bonus with the homemade version is that you can season croutons to your taste and add herbs, garlic, or other aromatics.
Whichever option you choose, make sure to add croutons right before serving. This way, they won't have time to soak up the juices and soften up.
5. Add bread in the salad
Classic tomato salad served with bread on the side can make a great starter or even a light main course on a particularly hot summer day. Though there's nothing wrong with this classic method, you might want to try a neat twist by adding bread to the salad. The inspiration comes from Italian panzanella, a traditional salad that starts with soaked stale bread that is torn into pieces and paired with tomatoes and onions before it's tossed in a classic olive oil and vinegar dressing. There are numerous variations of this salad, and no matter how you decide to assemble it, always use rustic bread with a thicker crust so the bread can soak up all those flavor-packed juices.
If you're up for something new, recreate a traditional Cretan recipe. This local specialty uses barley rusks, but feel free to swap it with any available version or make a homemade version. The rusks are broken down into pieces and tossed together with cheese, veggies, and vinaigrette, and should be left to set before serving so the rusks can further soften.
6. Pair tomatoes with juicy summer fruit to add sweetness
Tomatoes are officially classified as fruit, though most of us think and use them as veggies. That's why the idea of partnering them with fruit, despite being an uncommon practice, shouldn't be so surprising.
Because tomatoes are the ultimate summer produce, their character best pairs with juicy summer fruit, and for the best fruity combination, it's best to start with peaches or nectarines. These lush fruits are packed with juicy sweetness and have a beautiful floral fragrance that will take a classic savory tomato salad to a new level. This salad will also benefit from the balsamic vinegar dressing to attain more savoriness. For the most refreshing version, try combining tomatoes with a crisp summer watermelon and throw some salty cheese into the mix. Another successful pairing can include pears, grapes, or berries.
You might even amp up the sweetness of these salads by adding honey or maple syrup to the dressing. Serve these potently juicy salads with savory proteins, such as grilled steak or salmon.
7. Use high-quality olive oil and good balsamic vinegar
Salads are generally easy to adapt and tweak with your favorite ingredients, but the thing you should never compromise on is the quality of olive oil and the balsamic vinegar if you're using it. These two dressing ingredients can greatly vary in quality and have a huge impact on the success of your salad. This particularly applies to a classic tomato salad where olive oil and balsamic vinegar make a backbone that can make or break the dish.
Source your olive oil responsibly. Buy from trusted vendors and read the labels carefully, as fake olive oil is surprisingly common. Besides lacking potential health benefits, fraudulent olive oil is a huge miss flavor-wise as it does not deliver fruitiness, herbal bitterness, and overall complexity. Of course, for the most delicate expressions, go for EVOO.
If you prefer to partner your tomatoes with balsamic vinegar — which we absolutely encourage — make sure you use good-quality vinegar. Like olive oil, not every balsamic vinegar is created equal. High-quality versions feature a medley of sweet, acidic, and bitter nuances, and the best versions are aged for years to gain more complexity. First-rate vinegar does not come cheap, but you need just a pinch to uplift your tomato salad.
8. Mix them up
If you want to jazz up your tomato salad without including any other ingredients, the easiest thing to do is play with different tomato varieties. This way, tomatoes remain the highlight, but you can introduce various flavors and textures.
The tomato category is quite versatile, counting more than 10,000 tomato varieties, so finding several options to mix and match shouldn't be problematic. Tomatoes on the vine are one of the most common options and a staple in most supermarkets. They are a great base tomato with a nice chew and fewer seeds. Cherry is another favorite with a soft texture and good sweetness. They also come in various colors, which is great if you want to keep it colorful.
For the ultimate tomato expressions, visit farmer's markets and grab some heirloom tomatoes. These come in various sizes, colors, flavors, and textures, and mixing a few of these will make a spectacular tomato salad that will only call for a light dressing to accentuate the unique combination of flavors and textures.
9. Swap classic mozzarella with more exciting cheese varieties
One of the most famous tomato salads is the classic Italian Caprese that pairs tomatoes with thick slices of fresh mozzarella and fresh basil. Though this beautiful summer salad has no faults, it's always refreshing to diversify the palate with some new combinations. Also, it's simply not fair to other amazing cheeses to always stick to the traditional tomato and mozzarella pairing.
For the less adventurous, it's best to start with burrata. This Italian favorite is similar to mozzarella, albeit slightly better. It has the same stretchy outer layer, but when you cut into it, it releases rich, velvety cream. Think of the combination as an upgraded Caprese. Moving away from Italian tradition, try experimenting with Greek feta. This famed cheese is tender, packed with flavor, and distinguished for its saltiness, which goes perfectly with sweet tomatoes. For an unexpected twist, go for halloumi, a distinctively chewy cheese that is suitable for grilling, making it ideal for making warm tomato salads. If you really want the cheese to stand out and balance the sweetness and acidity, don't be afraid to experiment with pungent soft varieties such as goat cheese or follow Ina Garten's advice to add the funky blue-veined Roquefort.
10. Use pesto as a convenient dressing
Italian pesto comes in several varieties, but basil-based pesto Genovese is its most famous representative. Typical pesto is made with leafy greens and nuts that are pounded into a thick paste. Besides using it as pasta sauce and a spread, you can also creatively repurpose it as a salad dressing, which would work particularly well with tomatoes.
Homemade or jarred pesto would work for this purpose, but stick to traditional green pesto varieties made with basil or arugula as they bring in a lot of herbaceous notes that would pair nicely with tomatoes. You can use the pesto on its own, or if you want to make sure it won't overwhelm the salad, add a spoonful to a classic vinaigrette you usually use. Most pesto varieties are full of character and flavor, so keep other ingredients subtle. Preferably, choose neutral add-ons such as mozzarella or some croutons to soak some of that flavor.
11. Roast your tomatoes
Roasting tomatoes is another great way to add a flavorful twist to your classic tomato salad. Toss the tomatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, or other preferred seasoning and leave them in the oven until they start to shrink. Roasting will boost sweetness and set off caramelization, but it will also add smoky, charred notes to round up the flavor. You can recreate the method with your favorite tomato variety, but make sure you don't slice them too thinly. Cherry tomatoes are best left whole or halved, while bigger version can be cut into larger chunks.
Roasted tomatoes can be used in a hot or cold version, though serving them while they're still slightly warm might be the better option. Sprinkle some cheese and freshly chopped herbs and serve this tomato salad with some crusty bread on the side that will help you scoop all those warm roasted juices. This salad can work as a hearty starter or a light main course.
12. Do a Mediterranean twist
Tomatoes are a Mediterranean staple, so they naturally pair with similar flavors. Whether in partnership with other vegetables, herbs, or dressings, your classic tomato salad will always benefit from some Mediterranean flair.
Other summer veggies, such as peppers and cucumbers, should be your first choice. They introduce more freshness and give tomatoes a much-welcomed textural component. The obvious suggestion is to throw some olives into the mix. You can use them whole or sliced, depending on preference, and let them ooze their briny qualities into the salad. If you have some tangy capers or preserved artichokes, these will also be a nice complement to sweet tomatoes. You can even squeeze some capers and add them to the dressing. Similarly, take several anchovy fillets, use a knife to turn them into a paste, and use it as a dressing ingredient to add a salty, umami-laden kick.
Of course, don't forget olive oil as the fundamental Mediterranean ingredient that should be a go-to option for salads in whichever style you want to go. Cheese like mozzarella and feta would work here to create a salad that will immediately transfer you to the Mediterranean island.
13. Make it into a wholesome meal with grains or pasta
If you want to turn your tomato salad into a filling meal, the best suggestion is to add pasta or grains. Tomatoes are versatile enough to work in various combinations, so you have many options to choose from.
The easiest version is to cook pasta, add tomatoes, and toss them in a simple salad dressing, preferably adding a handful of freshly chopped herbs in the end. Similarly, you can cook rice or even use leftovers as a filling base. For nutrient-dense interpretations, you could also swap these classics with pseudocereals, like quinoa or amaranth. The best thing about these salads is that you keep it simple or dress it up as much as you like. Adding proteins, cheese, or extra veggies are all possible options for creative add-ons, but using marinated or roasted tomatoes would also be amazing. Serve these salads warm, or leave them in the fridge for a couple of hours to chill, and you can munch on them as an amazingly refreshing light main course.
14. Sprinkle some toasted nuts
If you think that the texture of your tomato salad is off and you prefer more crunch but without the carb-laden croutons, it's always recommended to sprinkle some nuts as the perfect finishing touch. In this combination, tomatoes again prove that they are incredibly adaptable and that nuts elevate the texture but also bring an additional flavor component.
Lightly bitter walnuts are one of the best partners to tomatoes as they perfectly complement tomato's acidity and sweetness. The tomato and walnut combo can also be upgraded with funky goat or pungent blue cheese. Make sure to slice walnuts into larger chunks so they remain discernible on the palate. Pine nuts are another favorite. These delicate nuts are best left whole and sprinkled on the salad for some buttery flavor and crunch. For some nutty sweetness, add a handful of roughly chopped cashews, and for some richer flavor, salty pistachios can always be a good option and add a nice pop of color. Finally, don't forget almonds and hazelnuts as two reliable classics.
Whichever nut you choose to use, it's best to roast it beforehand. Roasting will increase the nutty qualities, giving your salad a much bolder character.
15. Experiment with more creative dressings
In most cases, tomato salad comes jazzed up with a dressing. This can be a simple drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice or classic vinaigrettes packed with herbs and spices that usually stick to the standard oil and vinegar recipes. Because dressing is such a vital element, one of the easiest ways to make a tomato salad more complex is to be more daring and creative with the ingredients that go into the dressing.
If your tomatoes are missing some sweetness, try sprucing up your classic dressing with honey. Besides sweetness, it can give more depth and a luscious consistency. Pomegranate molasses — essentially thick and concentrated pomegranate juice — is also worth considering as it lends its beautiful blend of tangy, sweet, and bitter flavors. As with all other dishes, dressings also benefit from some umami, and the best way to introduce it is through anchovies or miso paste, which can be easily incorporated into a classic vinaigrette to make a showstopping salad.