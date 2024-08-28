¡Dios Mío! Queso Pizza Is Coming To Aldi This September

At 14.7 ounces, Mama Cozzi's Queso Pizza is likely similar in size and heft to Mama Cozzi's other thin-crust varieties, with the box also indicating a serving size to be ⅓ of the pizza. Interestingly, it does come in with fewer calories, at 300 per serving compared to Mama Cozzi's Original Thin Cheese Pizza, which has 340 calories per serving. Since it has queso sauce, two cheeses, and beef as toppings, we wonder if it being lighter on calories means it might also be light-handed on toppings; we'll have to wait for the release to find out.

If it turns out to be a miss, at least we still have Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Rising Crust Pizza, which one of our Mashed reviewers recently ranked as the best pizza you can buy at Aldi. According to early reports, there are two other Mama Cozzi's pizza selections coming to Aldi on September 25 in addition to this Queso Pizza (via Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery). Those include Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza Singles for $5.99) and a Halloween Pumpkin or Ghost Pizza for $4.99.