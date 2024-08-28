¡Dios Mío! Queso Pizza Is Coming To Aldi This September
Discount grocery store Aldi offers a plethora of frozen pizzas, from rising crust to take-and-bake, thin crust, and French bread versions, and they're all beloved for their low price point. While Aldi's frozen pizza section has been called underrated, people are starting to catch on to this cult favorite. Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake Deli Pizza was inducted into the Aldi Fan Favorites "Hall of Fame" in 2022 after ranking as a fan favorite Aldi product three times before.
Soon, Aldi fans will have yet another 'za to test out. Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen brand is rolling out a new pizza starting September 25, and shoppers can snag it for just $4.99. It's called Thin Crust Queso Pizza — but don't worry, this is no plain cheese pizza. According to the packaging, the base is a queso sauce, and it's topped with beef, tomato, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella, and cheddar.
Everything we know about Aldi's new Queso Pizza
At 14.7 ounces, Mama Cozzi's Queso Pizza is likely similar in size and heft to Mama Cozzi's other thin-crust varieties, with the box also indicating a serving size to be ⅓ of the pizza. Interestingly, it does come in with fewer calories, at 300 per serving compared to Mama Cozzi's Original Thin Cheese Pizza, which has 340 calories per serving. Since it has queso sauce, two cheeses, and beef as toppings, we wonder if it being lighter on calories means it might also be light-handed on toppings; we'll have to wait for the release to find out.
If it turns out to be a miss, at least we still have Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Rising Crust Pizza, which one of our Mashed reviewers recently ranked as the best pizza you can buy at Aldi. According to early reports, there are two other Mama Cozzi's pizza selections coming to Aldi on September 25 in addition to this Queso Pizza (via Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery). Those include Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza Singles for $5.99) and a Halloween Pumpkin or Ghost Pizza for $4.99.