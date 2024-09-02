12 Man V Food Chicken Challenges We Couldn't Stop Watching

"Man v. Food" has been entertaining food enthusiasts and endurance warriors since its debut in 2008. The reality television show sees its host — first Adam Richman and later Casey Webb — participating in different eating challenges that test their ability to devour massive portion sizes, withstand intense spice levels, and push themselves to complete other intimidating eating quests. From a giant 11-pound pizza to 15 dozen oysters, to 17 hot dogs, over the seasons the two hosts have found themselves facing some of the most demanding culinary tests in the U.S.

Some of the most popular "Man v. Food" challenges have involved poultry, with a particular focus on chicken wings. However, these have never been your ordinary wings; rather, these are often served in massive portions and drenched in devilishly hot sauces. Some of the ingredients featured on "Man v. Food" chicken challenges include habanero peppers, ghost peppers, Carolina reaper peppers, and capsaicin extract. For those who are not in the know, a food's spice level is typically measured in Scoville units (invented by an early 20th-century pharmacologist). For reference, the average jalapeño ranges between 2,500 and 8,000 SU.

Ready to take a closer look at some of the most daunting and oftentimes mouth-melting poultry missions on "Man v. Food"? Check out these fiery chicken challenges!