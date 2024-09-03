12 Man V Food Challenges That Have Been Around Longer Than You Realized

While the main event of "Man v. Food" may be the eating challenge that hosts Adam Richman or Casey Webb attempt at the end of every episode, that's not quite all. Rounding out the series' base format is a brief, food-centric tour of the American city in which an episode takes place. Between the restaurants spotlighted in those travel show segments and some food challenge destinations that are historic in their own right, "Man v. Food" has visited its fair share of truly old school food spots over more than 175 episodes.

Sometimes an older restaurant may offer a new food challenge — and sometimes that challenge is even tailor-made for the show. However, the following are the oldest food challenges featured on "Man v. Food," some of which started even before the first Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest began exposing the world of food eating challenges to wider audiences in 1972. Even if it may seem like the popularity of competitive eating has grown considerably in recent times, some fans of "Man v. Food" might not realize that these challenges boast histories nearing or even exceeding a full century.