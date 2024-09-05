Give Apple Cider A Creamy Upgrade With Canned Pumpkin

There's no debating that pumpkin and apple are the two main fruits of the fall. People celebrate them throughout the season with pies, muffins, and other baked goods. Apple and pumpkin even have their own iconic fall beverages: apple cider and the pumpkin spice latte. Notice, however, that many recipes keep these fruits separate. Imagine the fall flavors they could bring to the table when combined. That's why you should try giving your apple cider a creamy upgrade with canned pumpkin.

Canned pumpkin is a fun addition to your next batch of apple cider for the flavor and texture it brings to the drink. For one, it is mild, earthy, and nutty. Although it has some natural sugars, pumpkin is not very sweet. In contrast, apple cider is punchy from all its spices while also sweet and tart from the fruit. Pumpkin won't overpower an apple cider when its mild qualities blend right into the drink.

Pureed and canned pumpkin also has a very fine texture, so don't worry about drinking any unpleasant chunks. At the same time, it is thick and adds creaminess without any dairy. You might already have plenty of cider recipes to try out for fall, but this union of flavors should make pumpkin apple cider a top option.