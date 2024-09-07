Why Frozen Pineapple Is Better Than Fresh When Making Copycat Dole Whip

If there's one food that's synonymous with the Disney parks, perhaps even more so than Mickey Mouse-shaped anything, it's probably the Dole Whip. This frozen treat was birthed in a food lab belonging to the Dole Company, and by the mid-'80s, it was being sold at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. While Dole Whip is available in grocery stores, too, it's more fun to make it yourself for a DIY Disney experience (mouse ears optional).

Our Disney Dole Whip copycat recipe calls for just four ingredients: vanilla ice cream, vanilla extract, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple. It's important to note that the pineapple must be frozen, not fresh. As Mashed recipe developer Susan Olayinka explained, "Fresh pineapple wouldn't work as well here because you need a frozen texture to create the Dole Whip." You can see this at work in smoothies, too — using frozen produce makes them thicker.

Of course, if fresh pineapple is what you have on hand, you can absolutely use it in this recipe as long as you freeze it first. Cut off the top and bottom of the pineapple, remove the rind, core it, and chop it into chunks. Spread these chunks out on a baking sheet, stick it in the freezer, and it'll be ready to use or store in a Ziploc-type bag after an hour or two.