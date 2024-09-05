Man V Food Challenges That Seemed Almost Too Easy

For the most part, the challenges Adam Richman and Casey Webb have faced are pretty darn tough. In fact, some of the most colossal challenges of "Man v. Food" are downright impossible (enter The Absolutely Ridiculous Burger). So, we wouldn't really call any of the show's featured challenges "easy." However, there are some standouts that Adam Richman or Casey Webb seemed to handle with ease.

Casey Webb is a self-proclaimed "Man v. Food" underdog, a sentiment that a lot of fans seem to agree with when looking at the two hosts together. You may be surprised that not all of these food challenges were directed at him, as Richman got off relatively easy a few times, too. Webb is the current "Man v. Food" challenger, while Richman is still very much active in the food world — both men are worthy competitors.

Some of the challenges that made this list may have had the "Man v. Food" champions putting in work. However, there's just something about them that didn't quite meet the bar of a real challenge. From large desserts that slide down the gullet to small but scorching meals, these "Man v. Food" challenges seemed almost too easy for the beloved hosts.