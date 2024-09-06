MrBeast's Feastables Chocolate Bars Ranked From Worst To Best

MrBeast, famous for his absurdly popular YouTube antics and contests — including the wildly expensive "Squid Game" recreation video that netted one fan $456,000 — doesn't just make his money from ad revenue and subscribers anymore. The online personality, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has expanded his empire over the years to include lucrative sponsorship deals, merchandise, and food brands.

Some of those merchandising opportunities have gone better than others. He's known to bring in millions of dollars each month from his clothing line, for example. Other ventures like MrBeast Burger were well received by fans at first, but fizzled when customer reviews turned lackluster in mid-2023. MrBeast and the company delivering the burgers have traded lawsuits since that time. In a now-deleted Tweet from June 2023, Donaldson said he would focus instead on other product creations. That includes his line of MrBeast-branded Feastables snacks, best known for its array of chocolate bars. (They're also why MrBeast recreated Willy Wonka's chocolate factory in 2022.)

In February 2024, MrBeast unveiled a new recipe for his chocolate bars, boasting a "sweeter and creamier taste" than its predecessors. The variety count also jumped from five bars to seven, and made a more clear divide between its dark and milk chocolate offerings. I tend to be skeptical of celebrity food products but I love chocolate, so I tried all seven bars to see which were the best — and if they were worth purchasing at all. Here they are, ranked from worst to best.