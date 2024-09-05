Popsicle's 2024 Recall Is At The FDA's Highest Risk Level

Summer might be winding down, but we'd argue that any time is a good time for a popsicle (we particularly love some homemade strawberry smoothie popsicles). But if you're the type to grab a brand-name Popsicle on the go from a concession stand or gas station freezer, you might want to check its barcode first. Unilever U.S. has voluntarily issued a recall for its Popsicle Jolly Rancher products because of potential allergen contamination, confirming that they might have milk in them. Since milk isn't listed as an ingredient in the product, it could potentially harm unsuspecting consumers with dairy allergies or sensitivities.

The recall was first initiated on Augest 21, and as of September 4, these Popsicles have been deemed a Class One risk by the FDA, which is the highest risk level. If you're wondering what a "Class One" FDA recall means, it's used in situations where it's reasonably likely that a product could "cause serious adverse health consequences or death" for anyone who uses, consumes, or is exposed to it, according to the FDA.

The Popsicles being recalled are only the ones marked for individual sale. On the company's recall website, Unilever says that the recall doesn't include multipacks of the Popsicles that you can find in the grocery store—so this announcement is of particular interest to consumers like ice cream truck drivers or shops that sell individual Popsicles out of freezers.