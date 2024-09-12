Can You Reuse Lids From Homemade Canned Goods?

Canning is a great way to preserve food, and it's especially useful for taking advantage of items that are in season. However, it isn't as simple as just tossing your prepared item in a jar and putting it on a shelf. There are a lot of mistakes to avoid when canning food, and if you don't get it right, you could end up making yourself and whoever else consumes that improperly-canned food sick. Even in the most eco-conscious kitchens, there are several things you should never reuse, and canning jar lids are, unfortunately, one of them — at least, a particular portion of the lid.

Most canning jars contain a flat lid that rests atop the jar's mouth, as well as a ring used to secure it in place. While you can reuse the rings, the actual flat lid portion should only be used once for food safety reasons. They have a particular type of red compound along the bottom of the lid, right near the edge where the lid meets the jar's mouth, which is designed to obtain a tight seal. However, that compound remains functional for about five years after the lids are manufactured, so if you find a great deal, feel free to stock up for future use. And, even if you're opening a fresh, new pack of lids, you do want to ensure you're not damaging them — when washing them prior to use, avoid abrasive cleansers or tools while sticking to hot, soapy water.