How Long Should You Cook Chicken Thighs For In The Oven?

Chicken thighs are the unsung heroes of poultry, offering a texture and flavor that can elevate any meal. They serve as a canvas for culinary creativity in various dishes, including juicy sandwiches, tender tacos, and Southern African delights like spicy, smoky peri peri chicken.

Baking chicken thighs in the oven requires a balance of time and temperature to yield succulent meat with delectably crispy skin. This richness is thanks to chicken thighs' naturally higher fat content (especially compared to leaner cuts like breasts), which helps retain moisture throughout the cooking process.

For the best baked chicken thighs, it's essential to consider their size and the oven temperature. For example, chicken thighs weighing between 4 and 8 ounces will take 40 to 50 minutes to bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. For our easy oven-baked chicken thighs recipe, crank your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and set the timer for 25 to 30 minutes. In any case, the internal temperature of your chicken thighs should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit. To guarantee the doneness of your chicken and avoid the risk of foodborne illness, the USDA suggests you should always use a meat thermometer.