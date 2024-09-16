Expert Tips To Make Your Favorite Korean Foods Taste Chef-Worthy

We love going out for Korean food for so many reasons: the bold yet balanced flavors, the punchy seasonings, the exciting textures. Like with many types of cuisine, however, whenever we try to recreate that dining experience at home, we somehow miss the mark. While some may say Yondu — a savory seasoning sauce made from fermented and simmered vegetables — is the go-to umami ingredient you need to make homemade Korean food, others have a different secret ingredient for making restaurant-quality Korean food at home. Sungchul Shim, the chef at New York City's Kochi, told Mashed in an exclusive interview that his favored ingredient is fresh-pressed sesame seed oil.

Although sesame oil is pretty common, the version we typically see at the grocery store is unrefined toasted sesame oil. This variety, as the name suggests, is made from toasted sesame seeds and is created with extremely high heat. Cold-pressed sesame oil, on the other hand, requires a gentler process. The crushed seeds are only exposed to heat caused by their own friction, which means the temperature never rises above 48 degrees Fahrenheit.

Shim admitted that fresh-pressed sesame seed oil "may be harder to come by" but it's worth the hunt. He added, "It is not only more flavorful but also full of health benefits." Here's how he suggested leveling up your favorite Korean dishes with fresh-pressed sesame seed oil and other tricks.