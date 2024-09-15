The Cloudy Origins Of Donkey Burgers

If someone asks if you want a donkey burger, you might envision a patty smothered in Guy Fieri's donkey sauce, which is a garlicky mayo-mustard combo. However, if you live in Michigan, that likely means you'll be dining at Dancing Donkey Burgers in Traverse City or Brayz Hamburgers in Hazel Park. If you've traveled to China, however, the burger may literally be made with donkey meat. This meat has been popular in northern China for decades — if not centuries.

According to one story, people started eating donkey meat in the 18th century after it was served to the Qianlong Emperor. Other sources would have it that the meat didn't catch on until the railroads came to Hebei province, and donkeys were no longer needed for transportation. The story favored by the Chinese government, however, holds that donkey meat was adopted by farmers in the newly founded People's Republic of China (which dates to 1949) because it was cheap and long-lasting.

Two cities in Hebei province — Hejian and Baoding — both claim to be the birthplace of the donkey burger. In the former, the burgers are served cold, and the bread is rectangular, while the latter prefers warm burgers on round bread. Neither sandwich is exactly a burger in the Western sense, as they're not made from ground meat, nor do they come on a bun smothered in ketchup. Instead, the donkey meat, which is something Andrew Zimmern has described as lean and beefy with a lamb-like texture, is typically stewed, shredded, and stuffed in a bread pocket with chiles and cilantro.