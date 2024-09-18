What completes the perfect platter of spaghetti, pairs flawlessly with crackers, and provides the finishing touch to a big, juicy burger? Cheese, of course. Everyone's favorite dairy product has been re-imagined countless times, with savory sharp cheddars, creamy Bries, shredded mozzarellas, and crumbly blues tying together salads, mac and cheese bowls, and sandwiches all over the world.

But these aren't the only types of cheeses that have been brought into existence over the years; artificial versions have found their way into the market, too. Pasteurized processed cheese products (such as American cheese, Velveeta, or Cheez Whiz sauce, to name a few) are cheese-like foods that contain small amounts of real cheese, yet are mostly composed of additional dairy ingredients, preservatives, salt, food dyes, and other fillers. If a processed cheese-like product is made up of less than 51% real cheese, it's not actually considered cheese per the FDA – but seeing as these products are often ultra-meltable and tend to keep longer than real cheese, they have become an irresistible ingredient for use in many fast food restaurants. While many of our favorite franchises continue to use slices, chunks, shreds, and squares of the real thing, there are those opting for cheesy fakes ... and you might be surprised to find out which they are. Here are 13 fast food chains that do and do not use real cheese.