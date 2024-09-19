Where Are The Halloween Baking Championship Winners Now?

When the days get shorter and the air turns cooler, we know that spooky season is right around the corner — and so is the "Halloween Baking Championship." Currently hosted by John Henson and judged by Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young, the reality baking competition has been a firm fixture on the Food Network's fall lineup since 2015. Every year, contestants go head to head in a series of creepy yet creative challenges, whipping up everything from spider web desserts to blood spatter cakes in an effort to be named that season's most spooktacular baker (and take home a cool $25,000).

We have yet to see a season of the "Halloween Baking Championship" that isn't overflowing with talent, as proven by the nine bakers who've stepped away with the crown during the show's first nine seasons. But what did they do next? While we hardly expected every contestant to carry on churning out nightmarish sweet treats for the rest of their careers, some winners have surprised us with their post-show endeavors, from musical theater to showstopping wedding cakes. Here's how life has played out for each "Halloween Baking Championship" winner to date.