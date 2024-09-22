We Tried 13 Fast Food Burger Buns And This One Was The Best

No matter how good the bun may be, there may be times when we want to lighten up our burger. As previously mentioned, Rob Lowe enjoys his In-N-Out in the form of a carb-light lettuce wrap, and you can do this, too, if you just ask for your burger "protein-style." Several other restaurants on our list, including Five Guys, Shake Shack, and Sonic, also give you the option to replace the bun with lettuce. At In-N-Out, however, there's a far tastier (although messier) alternative: two slices of cheese.

The "Flying Dutchman," although it doesn't appear on In-N-Out's regular menu, is nevertheless a fairly well-known secret menu item. The cheese on this sandwich isn't a true bun stand-in, however, since the preparation inverts the burger by placing the patties (two of them) on the outside while the cheese goes on the inside.

While some In-N-Out fans may advocate for using grilled onions to wrap the Flying Dutchman, ordering this item protein-style makes for a far neater presentation. The lettuce not only does a decent job of containing any condiments you add to the burger but also provides some crunch that somewhat makes up for the loss of a crispy toasted bun.