13 Grocery Store Syrups With The Highest Amounts Of Sugar

Some of the ways you've probably utilized maple syrup (or the maple-flavored variety in plastic jugs) is by dressing up overnight oats, infusing a gingerbread latte, or drenching a fluffy Belgian waffle. Syrup is as delicious as it is versatile, and the arrival of fall means a splash of this sticky staple is always welcome. However, acquiring a bottle for your pantry that's not riddled with excess sweetness? That's going to take a bucketful of work, and might make supermarket treks all the more tedious.

Simply put, grocery store syrups are chock-full of sugar, and for the authentic stuff, pure sugars are going to be inherent due to the natural properties of sap — it's the glossy building block to real maple syrup. In terms of wellness, the record shows that the less sugar you put in your body, the better it will be for your longterm health. Experts from the USDA advise about 10 teaspoons in its Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a similar recommendation to the American Heart Association's gender-based allotment: for men, that's 9 teaspoons, while for women, that's 6 teaspoons.

No longer will you need to scour rows of similar-looking jars, aisle after aisle. With a full criteria you can refer to below, we searched the shelves to present the grocery store syrups with the highest amount of sugar.