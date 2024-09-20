13 Grocery Store Syrups With The Highest Amounts Of Sugar
Some of the ways you've probably utilized maple syrup (or the maple-flavored variety in plastic jugs) is by dressing up overnight oats, infusing a gingerbread latte, or drenching a fluffy Belgian waffle. Syrup is as delicious as it is versatile, and the arrival of fall means a splash of this sticky staple is always welcome. However, acquiring a bottle for your pantry that's not riddled with excess sweetness? That's going to take a bucketful of work, and might make supermarket treks all the more tedious.
Simply put, grocery store syrups are chock-full of sugar, and for the authentic stuff, pure sugars are going to be inherent due to the natural properties of sap — it's the glossy building block to real maple syrup. In terms of wellness, the record shows that the less sugar you put in your body, the better it will be for your longterm health. Experts from the USDA advise about 10 teaspoons in its Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a similar recommendation to the American Heart Association's gender-based allotment: for men, that's 9 teaspoons, while for women, that's 6 teaspoons.
No longer will you need to scour rows of similar-looking jars, aisle after aisle. With a full criteria you can refer to below, we searched the shelves to present the grocery store syrups with the highest amount of sugar.
1. Wholesome Organic Pancake Syrup
Starting off our roundup with the biggest, stickiest bang, we found Wholesome Organic Pancake Syrup takes the gold for overall sweetness levels. True, the bottle labels a serving as two tablespoons, putting the official sugar total at 31 grams. But we don't know anyone who scrimps on the maple glaze when the opportunity rises, meaning that doubling the dosage — to four tablespoons — brings in a more accurate, if not alarming, load to your breakfast, at 62 grams total.
Certainly something worth noting is how the ingredient list on Wholesome's bottle stands head and shoulders above the commercial-grade brown ooze lining the aisles. One feels good looking at the packaging only to see organic cane sugar and "natural flavor," so counter to the glamorized corn syrups, it's a pleasant alternative. In fact, the clean rap sheet could explain why Walmart shoppers tend to praise the syrup due to its scrumptious taste and smooth consistency. Every once in a while, it's okay to take a break from your dietary rules. Just know that for longevity's sake, your body will be better off enjoying it as a one-time treat — it won't hurt as an occasional upgrade to your hot chocolate, for example.
2. Simple Truth Organic Grade A Amber Color Maple Syrup
Simple Truth Organic comforts buyers with promises of a pure, tapped-from-the-tree syrup. A glaze that isn't defiled by preservatives or GMOs sounds like a dream, but until you've examined the nutritional details, your daily allotment could go to waste just by smothering your flapjacks. The Kroger store label is transparent on its sweeter disposition. Two tablespoons alone infuses 27 grams, a high-ish number when we're talking about the USDA standards. Yet for a fitting representation of how liberally we douse our French toast, multiplying it to four tablespoons is going to garner increasingly more at 54 tablespoons.
Some will probably pick up the jug with cozy Vermont winters dancing in their heads, but as our list makes clear, not every shopper is seeking to eat a lumberjack diet. When we're dealing with baked goods like muffins, the expectation that the sugar toll rises is fairly obvious. Yet when it's a runny, liquified topping, the excessive amount is harder to swallow down. Store-bought maple syrup will never be "healthy," not by a long shot. Other choices do exist that won't send your consumption spiking, however, so maybe leave this one behind.
3. Private Selection 100% Pure Grade A Amber Color Maple Syrup
Private Selection falls at the classier intersection of Kroger's retail beat, peddling cheeses with fancy names and unorthodox mustards, on top of deli meats and sandwich breads. Gourmands can count on the store label for intriguing finds, and it's always a plus how many items are priced fairly — it's always a plus not driving up your total when you reach the checkout line. So we don't blame anyone for stealing a glance at the maple syrup, packaged in its quaint little bottle boasting "amber color" and "rich taste."
Are we surprised, then, that it would also remain high in sugar? The formal serving touted on the label is 26 grams, though multiplying the amount by two (because let's face it, two tablespoons isn't much syrup) boosts the intake to 54 grams of sugar. With this allotment in mind, the Kroger option doesn't bode well for moderating your intake, and that's because it hovers well beyond the limits health experts are supposed to recommend.
4. Runamok Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup
For premium pancake-drizzling, it's tempting to flex your budget and spring for an artisanal maple topping. Runamok's Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup features a faint smokiness thanks to — what else? — barrel aging, and that lends your culinary creations a nice essence. It also tacks on a whopping 53 grams of sugar. For reference, that's equal to a plate of Strawberry Banana Thick N Fluffy French Toast from IHOP — not to mention a crashing blow to the USDA's maximum target.
The syrup's dessert-level characteristics might convey to consumers that it's best to stay away. And this is usually good advice, since staying on track of your nutritional goals takes precedence over other factors. Regardless, shoppers might make an exception here, as over 1,300 Amazon reviews have lead to the syrup earning a 4.7-star average. Most compliments center its deliciousness at the breakfast table, of course, but the uses — as a marinade for meats, an embellishment to ice cream, a cocktail garnish, among others — can cross boundaries.The versatility seems to signal that for your kitchen's sake, it's a good investment in an occasional treat.
5. Great Value Pure Maple Syrup
Mashed readers might not trust Walmart's grocery store private label for "healthy" maple syrup. But who's ever looked at caramel-colored glaze intended for flapjacks and figured a nourishing meal was on the horizon? Great Value Pure Maple Syrup is certainly an affordable choice for your pantry, costing $7.98 and featuring 12.5-ounces in return — a typical bottle holds maybe 8-ounces of glaze, so the portion size is definitely larger than the norm. However, there's a not-so-sweet downside to consider: 52 grams of sugar are present, and all it takes to heighten your day's intake is four sizable spoonfuls.
In some instances, scoring a bargain during your grocery run will trump any considerations of the nutritional benefits. We'll admit to the affordability of Great Value's offering. But mixed reviews on Walmart website discuss a couple issues besides the sugar, most notably annoying packaging and on some occasions, spoiling more quickly than desired. Our advice? Reserve the sugar rush for a bakery treat, instead of downing your already-limited intake in a grocery store syrup. At least with a gooey chocolate brownie or cinnamon roll, the indulgence will present some sense of fulfillment, even if it isn't the healthiest option out there.
6. Specially Selected Pure Maple Syrup
Another generic label that keeps the bargains coming, Specially Selected grants Aldi shoppers a sampling of international, imported delights. Hence, there's 100% Pure Maple Syrup bottled in sleek glass vessels. On the sugar front, however, we don't think brunch fanatics will like that the bottle clocks in 51 grams in a serving (once again, four tablespoons).
Buyers couldn't resist the low price tag of Specially Selected Pure Maple Syrup, but we speculate that the frugal appeal obscure some qualities that are less desirable. Responses seemed pretty positive when the syrup was used in recipes — unsurprising, given that it's a meal-transforming ingredient. Yet for drenching homemade waffles, you might want to keep searching if people have any say on the subject. "It's very very thin and watery," a reviewer on Influenster noticed, echoing gripes on the runnier consistency other users made on Reddit. "Specially selected ... to be cheap and watery," quipped another commenter.
The silkier sensibility distinguishes real maple syrup from pancake syrup, so people who were raised on Mrs. Butterworth's might feel shocked by the mouthfeel. Be prepared to taste the difference if you're in this camp.
7. Hamel 100% Pure Maple Syrup
Hamel is a regional brand in the Midwest, although store aisles outside the Heartland area can be found selling its sticky-sweet offerings, such as World Market. Being vegan-friendly, preservative-free, and certified kosher, the 100% Pure Maple Syrup treats guests to a sticky-smooth elixir you can gloss onto your favorite griddle fare or into a refreshing beverage. And speaking of beverages, four spoonfuls of syrup contains an amount falling in the vicinity of a Rock Star Energy drink can. Checking out the yellow-capped jug for the nutritional low-down finds that each serving packs in 53 grams of sugar.
The kind of number that could rival a gas station drink for quenching your thirst — and it's rendered out of a single, sticky syrup? Assuming you like a generous dunking when digging into your morning spread, that's a sugar crash just waiting to happen. We can get behind smaller manufacturers, though, and Hamel appears to promote higher quality. Nothing here is processed like other pancake syrups, so if you're going to indulge, get the real thing.
8. Coombs Organic Maple Syrup
Coombs is family-run (dating back to the 19th century, in fact) and protects Planet Earth through an array of ecologically-sound production initiatives. Therefore, it's understandable that the Organic Maple Syrup would appeal to shoppers concerned with sustainability. But before booking it over to your pick of green retailers like Whole Foods or Sprouts, consider taking a peek at the package. More likely than not you're already skimming the label, so in that sense, your awareness towards its vast quantities of sugar (at 53 grams) probably means you're doubting whether it deserves space in your cabinet.
Unsure of whether the sugar disqualifies its pantry potential? From scrolling the internet, the intense sugar load doesn't seem too bothersome to consumers. On the contrary, buyers praise the syrup's fantastic aroma and flavor, finding it to be an irreplaceable asset to their pantry. "Short of going to Canada, this is pretty good!" proclaimed a fan on Amazon, followed by numerous other responses highlighting the supreme quality of this garnish. Only you can be the judge of your health needs, but at bare minimum, the authenticity might grant that once-in-a-blue-moon splurge.
9. Maple Gold Maple Syrup
Judging by the small sampling of shopper feedback online, Maple Gold Maple Syrup is an underrated choice in a retail market that's overwhelmingly competitive. But if there was ever too much of a good thing, the amber-y nectar doesn't hold back on overpowering the tastebuds sweetness-wise. Once again, a serving is going to impart 53 grams, and regardless of whatever else gets stirred into the mix of your latte or homemade vinaigrette, you're looking at a crash-inducing amount that isn't great for your longterm wellness.
As we've established with the other offenders, 53 grams of sugar is a squirm-inducing amount for any grocery store syrup. And the thing is, shoppers notice the saccharinity right away. As an example, one Influenster reviewer suggests that you pour it on lightly, which is counter to the laissez-faire, heavy-handed approach breakfast-lovers usually take with the garnish. "It's super sweet with a slightly nutty flavor, so a little goes a long way," they wrote.
10. Maple Grove Farms 100% Pure Maple Syrup
Spawned from a candy hustle in the early 20th century, Maple Grove Farms whips up kitchen staples like baking kits and salad dressings, in addition to varieties of maple syrup that are the real deal (the company's from Vermont, after all). Unfortunately, it's going to overstep the boundaries for acceptable intake before you even dig into grandma's signature waffle recipe. A single ration, according to the packaging, brings 53 grams of sugar on top of whatever else you choose to pair with it. Holy cow. This is a generous amount to start your morning on, but if you've stuck around to read the whole list, you've probably noticed that the majority of maple syrups are this loaded. And that's kind of wild.
Shoppers could swill a Naked Green Juice Smoothie (all 15.2-fluid ounces), except with the fruit beverage, the sugars would be joined by generous helpings of essential nutrients — also present in maple syrup, but certainly not to the extent of a blended drink teeming with Vitamin C. Which leads us to an important question: Is the sweetness justified? Judging by the 7,000+ Amazon reviews awarding it a 4.7-star average, customers are apt to think so.
11. Sprouts Organic Maple Pancake Syrup
Sprouts is a health-oriented retailer that serves good-for-you-fare, so it's going to shock readers that its Organic Maple Pancake Syrup comes second behind Wholesome on sugar. Per serving you get a staggering 60 grams — remember, the American Heart Association cuts off the limit to 25 grams and 36 grams, respectively — on top of a plethora of additives. Mind you, the preservatives in question are tagged as "organic," like cultured dextrose and xantham gum, but these substances, at the end of the day, are still types of sugar you should avoid, and they result in the high count presented on the package. "Less than 2% of natural maple flavor" should have sounded the alarm immediately.
Even though imitation syrups are far from ideal in the standard diet, the extreme ratio of sugar-per-serving still has us second-guessing Sprouts' option. Theoretically, you could sip an A&W Root Beer (a 16-ounce serving), and take in an identical surplus; either won't pay off in the sense of keeping your diet on an even-keel. Whether it's preventing all-too-common issues like high blood pressure, or merely re-examining your dining habits, this syrup may not be in the running.
12. Shady Maple Farms 100% Pure Organic Maple Syrup
A Canadian-made choice, Shady Maple Farms delivers 100% Pure Maple Syrup that's certified organic and fair trade, two qualifications many of us look for in our groceries. On the other hand, disclosing the amount of sugar might be a deal-breaker. In addition to containing 210 calories and 53 milligrams of carbs, the sweetener (you guessed it) threatens to unleash 53 grams when apportioned as directed on the jug.
Plenty of authentic maple syrups have been ripped by us on the sugar — this is a highlight reel of the worst, after all. It doesn't necessarily make it a bad item. Reception on Amazon, for example, paints it as a must-try by over 337 reviewers at the time of this writing, so in all likelihood, the fanfare might resonate with you too. The syrup's dosage could be a deterrent in your quest for bodily wellness, so proceed with caution.
13. Anderson's Pure Maple Syrup
Among the average lineup touted at the supermarket, small-scale manufacturing lends Anderson's a rare kind of clout. The Wisconsin company has pumped out its precious sap for close to a century, and in the process has concocted a sizable retail line dedicated to the almighty tree. Syrups, maple sugar, and root beer are the specialties, and our lens is fixed on the Pure Maple Syrup, a sumptuous Grade A variety touting 200 calories and 53 miligrams of carbs in a single share. Honestly, those could be enough to bid adieu to this bottle. Except, we think the sugar deserves a fair bit of caution. The 53-gram total won't turn heads at this point, but that's still 53 grams, on top of the sugar that's certainly lurking in your brunch treat.
The bad news, assuming your sugar-free commitment is iron-clad, is that folks really seem to like it. On Amazon, 81% of users granted the garnish five whole stars, with many unable to make the switch to another brand as a result. Per one loyalist on Amazon, "This is a delicious premium syrup that will enhance anything you use it for." Others have called it one of the tastiest, thanks to the freshness of the flavor.
14. How we chose our maple syrups
Tracking the sugar content in grocery store syrups required thorough review of nutritional guidelines by health authorities and experts, including the USDA. At the end of the day, shoppers will want to know what brands to keep on the lookout when making their purchases, which explains why supermarkets with the highest brick-and-mortar count (such as Walmart, Target, Kroger) took higher priority than outlets with smaller footprints. And by proxy of this approach, the syrup brands tended to be common choices that would feature prominently in the aisles of major retail chains. We also adjusted the serving size to four tablespoons, because in the majority of brands, this was the portion that showed up most frequently.
Our criteria also aimed to reject moralizing nutritional standards. Occasionally, we point to the sugar levels by contrasting it to another unrelated product. But the purpose wasn't to shame buyers; it merely emphasizes the amount, and hopefully gives consumers a better understanding of the syrup's contents. When a product earned positive endorsements, we made sure to include that information when we were able.