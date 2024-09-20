13 Canned Vegetables That Make Delicious Cakes

When you're looking for a cake to bake that doesn't go over the top with indulgence, there are plenty of options. You could swap whole wheat flour for white flour, skip the icing, or use honey instead of sugar. Alternatively, you could get the best of both worlds by making a cake that is exactly as indulgent as you want it, but which incorporates an indisputably healthy element -– a vegetable. Considering how unappetizing they sound, vegetable cakes and sweet breads are surprisingly popular. Think of luscious, frosting-covered carrot cakes or lightly spiced zucchini bread. Neither of those would look out of place next to a layered vanilla cake or tin or brownies.

There are many plants that are botanically categorized as vegetables but which lend themselves to sweet recipes. Beets and corn, for example, are full of sugar, while chickpeas and garden peas have enough starch to provide a deliciously dense, cakey texture to baked goods without imposing too much flavor. Then, there's spinach, which is almost exclusively found in savory dishes but which, it turns out, has very little taste in sweet recipes. So, the next time you're craving a home-baked cake, try adding a vegetable and see how deliciously indulgent it can be. Better yet, we've rounded up the vegetables you can use right out of the can instead of having to spend time slicing, peeling, and grating.