Smoky Chicken Mole Sliders Recipe

Chicken mole is a Mexican dish that often features bone-in chicken pieces sauced with a combination of chiles and chocolate (although some types of mole sauce, including the pale and creamy mole blanco, do not include this last ingredient). Here, however, recipe developer Tess Le Moing transforms the dish by shredding chicken and combining it with mole sauce to make sliders. As a fun little extra, she tucks a few shards of crispy baked chicken skin into each slider along with other toppings, including peppery radishes, salty queso fresco, and crunchy sesame seeds.

"These sliders are fun for picnics or holiday barbecue events," says Le Moing, but she also says that her chicken mole is great for meal prepping. You can use it for sliders or sandwiches one day and accompany it with a green salad, bean salad, elote, or guacamole with chips. The next day, you can eat the leftovers over rice or lettuce, use them to fill stuffed peppers, or wrap them in tortillas to make tacos, burritos, or enchiladas.