A Redditor Emailed Costco's CEO About Its Chicken Breasts And, Supposedly, He Replied

We always hope that companies actually listen to their customers, and supposedly, Costco is one of those that do, according to one Reddit user. In their recent post, they share an apparent screenshot of an email they allegedly sent to the CEO of Costco, Ron Vachris, followed by what appears to be a reply. The user was reaching out to complain about what they say is the declining quality of the chain's chicken breasts.

Explaining that the chicken breasts they've purchased have become more and more "woody" over the last six months, this Redditor says they've come to dread eating larger chicken breasts (over 8 ounces) because they're gross enough to make them gag. Comments in the thread chime in, agreeing that Costco's chicken breast quality isn't great while suggesting alternatives. In the email, the original poster showed their own lack of faith that it will actually achieve anything, but they figured they would let the company know about their disappointment regardless.

According to the thread, the complaint didn't go unnoticed by Vachris, though, who appears to reply, saying the company will look into the issue and that the O.P. is entitled to a refund. Costco superfans already know about the "loophole" for returning food to Costco, which doesn't exempt practically any foods from being refunded — and given the store's generous return policy, it's no surprise this came up in the CEO's response.