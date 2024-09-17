A Redditor Emailed Costco's CEO About Its Chicken Breasts And, Supposedly, He Replied
We always hope that companies actually listen to their customers, and supposedly, Costco is one of those that do, according to one Reddit user. In their recent post, they share an apparent screenshot of an email they allegedly sent to the CEO of Costco, Ron Vachris, followed by what appears to be a reply. The user was reaching out to complain about what they say is the declining quality of the chain's chicken breasts.
Explaining that the chicken breasts they've purchased have become more and more "woody" over the last six months, this Redditor says they've come to dread eating larger chicken breasts (over 8 ounces) because they're gross enough to make them gag. Comments in the thread chime in, agreeing that Costco's chicken breast quality isn't great while suggesting alternatives. In the email, the original poster showed their own lack of faith that it will actually achieve anything, but they figured they would let the company know about their disappointment regardless.
According to the thread, the complaint didn't go unnoticed by Vachris, though, who appears to reply, saying the company will look into the issue and that the O.P. is entitled to a refund. Costco superfans already know about the "loophole" for returning food to Costco, which doesn't exempt practically any foods from being refunded — and given the store's generous return policy, it's no surprise this came up in the CEO's response.
What's the deal with Costco's chicken?
In case you haven't heard of "woody" chicken before, it's used to describe chicken breast meat that's pale in color and has a weird texture. So, if you've noticed your chicken breasts look different than usual, woody meat could be the culprit. While researchers are still trying to figure out this phenomenon, it has been a big enough problem that they've even tried imaging technology to pinpoint woody chicken breasts in years past.
Commenters in the Reddit thread, meanwhile, are joining in to complain about Costco's chicken and even its packaging. Many say switching to chicken thighs has helped avoid the problem, while others praise the CEO's response as old-school customer service, saying it's likely a direct message from Ron Vachris. Another comment claims Costco is its own chicken supplier and that the problem is therefore squarely on the company's end.
Costco has spent a hefty $1 billion to set up a chicken facility in Nebraska, which has seen some scrutiny after undercover investigations – reported by the New York Times — raised questions about the conditions the chickens are raised in. Although the cause of woody breast is still being argued, some experts think the commercial development of the chicken could be a factor (via Today). While the ball is in Costco's court to get to the bottom of this woody chicken breast complaint, it doesn't seem likely the cult following of Costco's rotisserie chicken is going anywhere anytime soon.