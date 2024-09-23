How Justine Doiron Comes Up With Recipes (And What She Thinks Of Viral Trends)

We asked Justine Doiron about what sorts of recipes seem to become the most popular (we're still not sure why TikTok's viral spaghetti hot dog took off). However, according to her, there isn't a clear-cut formula for achieving that outcome. "The beauty of viral videos is you really can't predict them, and if you try too hard to make them, I feel like audiences can sniff that out immediately," she explained.

That doesn't mean Doiron sees virality as a jackpot you hit purely at random. Rather, it involves focusing on what you love. "I wouldn't say having a well-performing video is luck," she remarked. "I'd say it's consistency and being authentic to what you want to make, and maybe one of those ideas will take off. You just never know."

Even if you can't plan to inspire a TikTok trend, we understand why someone might try. Going viral can be a great jumping-off point for influencers, as the increased exposure could lead to brand deals. For example, Doiron is hosting the Cayman Jack River Cruise on October 19, where she'll be serving up some of her recipes and connecting with fans as they sail down the Hudson River. "I am so excited. I'll of course be posting throughout the night and can't wait to meet everyone!" she exclaimed.