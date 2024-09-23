How Justine Doiron Comes Up With Recipes (And What She Thinks Of Viral Trends)
If ever you're asked to compile a list of TikTok stars at the helm of the food revolution, you can count Justine Doiron from @justine_snacks among them. This cookbook author and recipe developer has 2.3 million followers tuned in to her plant-forward culinary innovations. Mashed was curious about how she came up with her recipes, and she was kind enough to explain. "My cravings really dictate what I'm making," she shared. "I usually go to my farmers' market on Saturdays and get overly inspired ... meaning I buy too much and come home with [five to seven] recipe ideas, which I then have to taper down to [two to three] so that I don't overwhelm myself!"
Doiron has seen some of her ideas inspire trends, like her viral butter board video from 2022 and various baked salad recipes. But she believes cooking is more about genuine creativity than hunting for popularity. "Trends are a tricky game on social media," she told Mashed. "I think if I am going to partake in one, it has to be something I'm really excited about or inspired by. If it doesn't feel like something I'd normally make, it's probably not the trend for me, you know?"
Justine Doiron's take on viral food trends
We asked Justine Doiron about what sorts of recipes seem to become the most popular (we're still not sure why TikTok's viral spaghetti hot dog took off). However, according to her, there isn't a clear-cut formula for achieving that outcome. "The beauty of viral videos is you really can't predict them, and if you try too hard to make them, I feel like audiences can sniff that out immediately," she explained.
That doesn't mean Doiron sees virality as a jackpot you hit purely at random. Rather, it involves focusing on what you love. "I wouldn't say having a well-performing video is luck," she remarked. "I'd say it's consistency and being authentic to what you want to make, and maybe one of those ideas will take off. You just never know."
Even if you can't plan to inspire a TikTok trend, we understand why someone might try. Going viral can be a great jumping-off point for influencers, as the increased exposure could lead to brand deals. For example, Doiron is hosting the Cayman Jack River Cruise on October 19, where she'll be serving up some of her recipes and connecting with fans as they sail down the Hudson River. "I am so excited. I'll of course be posting throughout the night and can't wait to meet everyone!" she exclaimed.