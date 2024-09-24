9 Canned Mushroom Brands Ranked From Best To Worst

While many people with access to fresh mushrooms wouldn't give their canned counterparts a second glance, others appreciate the convenience of this ready-to-use product. Not only are they shelf-stable, but they can also be kept in your pantry for up to three to five years. This makes them available year-round, which can be important in areas with intermittent access to fresh produce. In addition, they can be consumed straight out of the can, making them ideal for last-minute additions to meals.

Cleaned, pre-cooked, and canned, processed mushrooms are either left whole, sliced, or chopped up into pieces and stems. They are normally immersed in water, salt, and additives. Canned mushrooms are versatile enough to be used in a wide range of dishes, from stir-fries to stews, pasta sauces, and soups. While most canned mushrooms are made with white button mushrooms, or champignons, some brands also carry other varieties like shiitake, portobello, and straw mushrooms.

The market is flooded with canned mushroom brands, which can make separating the good from the not-so-good a little tricky. We're here to offer a helping hand. Check out our roundup of canned mushroom brands, ranked from best to worst.