9 Canned Mushroom Brands Ranked From Best To Worst
While many people with access to fresh mushrooms wouldn't give their canned counterparts a second glance, others appreciate the convenience of this ready-to-use product. Not only are they shelf-stable, but they can also be kept in your pantry for up to three to five years. This makes them available year-round, which can be important in areas with intermittent access to fresh produce. In addition, they can be consumed straight out of the can, making them ideal for last-minute additions to meals.
Cleaned, pre-cooked, and canned, processed mushrooms are either left whole, sliced, or chopped up into pieces and stems. They are normally immersed in water, salt, and additives. Canned mushrooms are versatile enough to be used in a wide range of dishes, from stir-fries to stews, pasta sauces, and soups. While most canned mushrooms are made with white button mushrooms, or champignons, some brands also carry other varieties like shiitake, portobello, and straw mushrooms.
The market is flooded with canned mushroom brands, which can make separating the good from the not-so-good a little tricky. We're here to offer a helping hand. Check out our roundup of canned mushroom brands, ranked from best to worst.
Native Forest
One of the numerous brands under the umbrella of the Edward & Sons Trading Company, Native Forest specializes in ethically sourced, non-GMO fruit and vegetable products. Unlike most other companies that use additives in their canned goods, Native Forest utilizes a simpler recipe. Their canned mushrooms only contain organic mushrooms, water, and sea salt, so you can rest assured that you're getting a quality product without any surprises.
Native Forest offers three types of canned button mushrooms, each at a different stage of maturity. The brand's canned organic mushroom pieces and stems feature button mushrooms at their earliest stage of maturity. The sliced cremini mushrooms, or baby bells, are button mushrooms at the halfway point of the maturation cycle and feature a darker color and meatier texture than their younger counterparts. Finally, Native Forest's organic portobello slices are fully mature and larger than the other two button mushroom types, which makes them perfect as a meat substitute in plant-based dishes.
Native Forest's canned mushrooms have garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from users. One Amazon shopper says: "These are very good and can be added to any meal. They're tasty, clean and firm, not mushy at all." Another customer also calls the product "tasty," adding, "If I don't have fresh mushrooms around, I'm happy to use them. [...] The cremini mushrooms have more flavor than the white mushrooms by Native Forest. Their portobello mushrooms are also good."
Giorgio Foods
Giorgio Foods is the name behind three different canned and jarred mushroom brands: Giorgio, Pennsylvania Dutchman, and Brandywine. Founded in 1928, the company uses innovative, SQF-certified growing and manufacturing facilities that meet the most stringent benchmarks in food quality. Giorgio Foods markets its canned mushrooms as "America's favorite mushrooms," emphasizing its commitment to optimal growing conditions. More specifically, prior to processing, the fungi are grown on peat moss in climate-controlled buildings. Standing testament to its commitment, Giorgio Foods' parent company, the Giorgi Mushroom Company, operates the biggest single-site mushroom farm in the world. Located in Berks County, Pennsylvania, the farm has an annual production of more than 180 million pounds of fungi.
The Giorgio brand features a variety of processed button mushroom products, including slices, and pieces and stems. It also offers USDA-certified organic mushrooms in cans, as well as chunky portobello mushrooms and button mushrooms in steak sauce. For the health-conscious, there's also the "no salt added" mushroom option. Both the Pennsylvania Dutchman and Brandywine brands feature what appear to be very similar products under different brand names.
Judging by the number of ratings on Amazon, Giorgio is by far the most popular brand of the three, receiving a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on the platform from around 800 reviewers. Following suit, Pennsylvania Dutchman has received the rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from around 150 reviews. Both products contain mushrooms, water, salt, and calcium disodium EDTA as a color stabilizer. The Brandywine canned mushrooms are currently unavailable.
Roland
Aside from sliced and whole white button mushrooms, Roland is one of the few brands that also offers canned mushroom caps. In addition, unlike most other companies, Roland produces cans of canned large button mushrooms, which tend to hold their shape better during cooking. Beyond champignons, Roland offers whole peeled straw mushrooms and broken straw mushrooms, which are known for their distinctive rounded cap. The brand also carries canned enoki mushrooms, known for their long, thin stems and small caps.
Moreover, Roland Premium Mushrooms — a Roland offshoot — may be the only canned mushroom brand that offers chanterelle mushrooms and wild forest mushrooms in tins. Shaped like trumpets with wavy edges, chanterelle mushrooms are praised for their meaty texture and distinctive nutty and peppery flavor. Meanwhile, the brand's canned wild forest mushroom mix includes straw, oyster, and saffron milk cap mushrooms.
Roland's mushroom products have received positive feedback from shoppers. One Amazon reviewer praises the brand's canned button mushrooms for their "value" and "quality," saying, "If you buy canned mushrooms, don't hesitate to buy these, they are out of the park in value and taste. You will not be disappointed." Another customer says that Roland's straw mushrooms are delicious, adding, "They are light in flavor and have that mushroom texture that goes with any dish like pastas or stews or soups or even salads."
Del Monte
Calling itself "the original plant-based food company," Del Monte has been around since 1886. In fact, by 1909, the company's "fruit and vegetable cannery was the largest in the world." Del Monte was also the first large-scale food producer in America to voluntarily include nutritional information on all its items. Today, Del Monte grows and produces its canned products using eco-friendly practices.
Del Monte offers two basic types of processed mushrooms: mushroom stems and pieces in a can and mushroom slices in a jar. Harvested at the peak of freshness, both button mushroom products contain mushrooms, water, sea salt, ascorbic acid, and citric acid. They are also completely sugar-free, non-GMO, and contain no artificial colors or flavors.
Del Monte's canned and jarred mushrooms have received top marks on Amazon, with 4.7 and 4.5 out of 5 stars, respectively. One customer says that the brand's canned mushrooms are good value, elaborating, "The mushrooms are fresh and tasty and, compared to others, a very good buy. I'll purchase again when I run out." Another shopper compliments the company's jarred mushrooms, saying, "These are quite tasty and convenient. I prefer fresh [mushrooms] yet [they are] difficult to get in my area sometimes. I can always rely on a jar of these to fill the bill. [They] seem a bit pricey, yet they are not bits and pieces, they are consistent slices so they look great."
Galil
Whether you prefer mushrooms to retain their full shape or need pre-cut options for quick meal preparation, Galil has you covered with its three button mushroom options — whole, pieces and stems, and sliced. All canned at the peak of freshness, the mushrooms are kosher-certified, GMO-free, and halal. The pantry staple is produced in the Netherlands and contains mushrooms, water, salt, and citric acid.
Galil's canned mushrooms haven't received many reviews from shoppers, which indicates that they aren't as popular as some other competitor brands. Despite the lack of feedback, the products have received decent customer ratings on Amazon. For instance, one self-professed mushroom lover says: "I really like these for canned mushrooms. They smelled a bit earthy (supposed to) at first but [that] cooked right out." Another happy customer has called the product "perfect," adding, "We try to keep a one-year stash of food that we use frequently in our basement pantry and so we buy these by the case. They are shelf-stable and we use them like crazy (hubs and I both love mushrooms)."
Great Value
Launched by Walmart in 1993, Great Value is a budget-friendly alternative to more well-known national brands. To cut a long story short, the brand's products are made by established food manufacturers and packaged under the Great Value label. The private brand is known for its selection of edible items, including canned goods, snacks, candy, dried goods, and beverages. One of these offerings is canned mushrooms. Composed of mushroom pieces and stems, the product also contains water, salt, citric acid, and ascorbic acid. The product is made in the Netherlands.
Great Value canned mushrooms have received both positive and negative feedback from shoppers, rating an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Perhaps one reviewer sums this up best, saying, "It's your typical canned mushroom pieces. For what it is, it's great and affordable, and just the same as more expensive brands." Another customer shares this sentiment, commenting, "These are exactly what the label implies, a great value. I have found them good for soups, ramen, and stir-fries where fresh mushrooms are not imperative. Worth the price!"
Green Giant
Green Giant processes its vegetables within hours of harvest to ensure maximum freshness. Although mushrooms are technically a fungus, we would like to think that the company processes them with the same level of care as the veggies.
Green Giant produces three different types of canned and jarred button mushrooms. These include mushroom pieces and stems, sliced mushrooms, and whole mushrooms. All the variants contain mushrooms, water, salt, and ascorbic acid as a color stabilizer. All mushroom variants have received predominantly positive feedback from shoppers, with one Walmart reviewer saying: "I like to keep several jars in my pantry. I like to add these great mushrooms to many different dishes. It's nice not having to wash and prep fresh mushrooms. And the flavor is comparable."
Geisha
Founded in 1911 with the debut of Geisha Brand King Crabmeat, Geisha has been supplying Americans with canned seafood, fruit, and vegetables for over 100 years. Today, Geisha offers a range of canned mushrooms, including staples such as button mushrooms in pieces and stems, as well as more exotic offerings not carried by many of its competitors. These include canned shiitake mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, golden or enoki mushrooms, brown shimeji mushrooms, king trumpet mushrooms, seafood mushrooms, and oyster mushrooms. Geisha also offers canned mixed mushrooms featuring king trumpet, shiitake, and oyster mushrooms. Aside from the respective mushroom varieties, the cans also contain water, salt, and citric acid for color stabilization.
Although Geisha offers a huge range of canned mushrooms, many of which are used in Asian recipes, the brand's products have received a lukewarm response from customers. For example, one reviewer describes Geisha's mixed mushrooms as chewy, saying, "These are so rubbery they are difficult to chop, chew, [and] even digest." Another customer also seems unimpressed with the brand, commenting, "[The] price is great, but the mushrooms aren't what I'm used to. They are extra large and misshapen. [The] taste is ok."
MW Polar
While most canned mushroom brands focus on white button mushrooms, MW Polar breaks this mold by offering a variety of processed specialty mushrooms. In addition to the standard canned button mushrooms, MW Polar also produces canned straw mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms. While the straw mushrooms are broken into pieces, the shiitake mushrooms are sliced prior to canning. MW Polar also offers white button mushrooms marinated in garlic, red peppers, and Italian spices.
MW Polar highlights that its mushrooms are "cultivated in cool, dark growing conditions and carefully harvested by hand to ensure taste and quality." However, it appears that many of the products are not produced in the U.S., but rather in China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. In addition, at least some of the brand's cans of mushrooms come with the following warning: "Consuming this product can expose you to chemicals including lead."
Consumers have given MW Polar's canned mushrooms mixed reviews, with white button mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms faring a little better than the brand's straw mushrooms, which only received 3.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon. The main complaints focused on broken pieces and poor quality. One Amazon reviewer commented that the canned shiitake mushrooms weren't what they expected, adding, "Goods arrived OK but after trying a can — I was disappointed. I have used shiitake for many years. These were not tough or chewy but really had no flavor." Similarly, while some customers have enjoyed the brand's marinated mushrooms, a few Walmart reviewers found it overly sweet.
Methodology
For many, canned mushrooms hold a lot of appeal. Precooked and preserved, tinned mushrooms are both budget-friendly and practical. Furthermore, their long shelf-life means that they can be stored in the kitchen pantry for years without worrying about spoilage.
While there are many canned mushroom brands on the market, not all of them offer the same quality. When rating tinned mushrooms, we took into account a number of factors. Rather than looking at their nutritional information, which proved similar for most products, we considered each brand's product variety and sourcing practices, whenever these were available. Finally, we also read countless shopper reviews on popular shopping platforms like Amazon and Walmart.