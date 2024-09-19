12 Cinnamon Brands You Should Skip And 13 To Stock Up On

Recent testing has uncovered high amounts of lead in numerous cinnamon brands, making it essential to know which brands to skip and which to buy. Unfortunately, cinnamon, a spice most of us have in our cupboards, has been among some of the biggest food recalls in 2024. There's no clear information about whether the cinnamon became contaminated during growing, manufacturing, or production.

The FDA says that side effects from consuming lead depend on how much you've consumed over time and other factors like age, with children being especially vulnerable. Lead consumption can cause neurological issues and learning problems in children, and can lead to a wide variety of other negative side effects for children and adults alike.

While there are no limits in the U.S. for lead in cinnamon, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization suggests spices have no more than 2.5 parts per million (ppm) of lead to be safe, per NBC News, and the state of New York often recalls anything with more than 1 ppm, per Consumer Reports. So far, nobody has reported illnesses or negative side effects. However, if you encounter any of the high-lead cinnamon brands on our list, you'll want to throw them away or avoid buying them. Thus, when you're in the market for new cinnamon, it's a good idea to choose a brand from our list that has been tested as being safe and avoid the ones on our skip list.