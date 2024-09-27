9 Simple Ways To Take Plain Granola To The Next Level

When it comes to breakfast, granola is a staple. At its most basic, it's made from oats, oil, and a liquid sweetener like honey or maple syrup, baked until crisp. This simplicity might work for some, but for others, it gets old fast, so you might want to know some simple ways to take plain granola to the next level. If you're making that plain granola yourself, it's easy enough to make additions before you put it in the oven. But, you should watch out for the mistakes everyone makes with homemade granola. If you already have some plain granola, you'll have to think more carefully about when and how to make these adjustments.

Plain granola can be seen as dull. We don't blame people for thinking that way when there aren't any flavorful additions or it's always served with the same old milk or yogurt. But there are so many ways to level up plain granola. Sometimes, it's about adding extra flavor, such as spices or extracts, but you can also change the way that you serve it or use it.

If you're sick of the same old breakfast food, you're in the right place. We have some great ideas for how to upgrade plain granola. Never again will you have to dutifully crunch your way through it — you'll be excited for your next bowl.