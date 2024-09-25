Chermoula Vs Chimichurri: How Do These Sauces Differ?

In the vast world of green sauces, there are many that look similar, even though they have key differences. For example, chermoula and chimichurri are two vibrant green sauces chock-full of flavor, yet they have completely different culinary backgrounds. Chermoula hails from North Africa, particularly Morocco, while chimichurri's origins trace back to Argentina.

Aside from their countries of origin, the main differences between these two sauces are their ingredients, uses, and flavor profiles. Both are beloved for being versatile enough to pair with various dishes, but each has its own popular hits. Chermoula is typically used in an array of North African and Mediterranean dishes, while chimichurri is synonymous with Argentine grill culture.

Both sauces get their green hue from fresh herbs, and while they might resemble pesto, there are no nuts or cheeses involved in either of these sauces. They're both typically made with a mortar and pestle or food processor, but you can also use a solid whisking session to emulsify the sauces. And while there isn't exactly a one-size-fits-all recipe for either of these sauces, there are some common ingredients that define each. Both are herb-forward, but chermoula leans more into its warm spices while chimichurri has a sharper, tangier kick.