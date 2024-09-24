The Industry Sour Drink Was Specially Crafted To Appeal To Bartenders

Bartenders are often made of sterner stuff than the average Joe, and this is definitely evident in their preferred alcoholic beverages. Accordingly, any cocktail designed by bartenders for bartenders is going to feature more complex flavors than crowd-pleasing selections like the classic margarita cocktail or the potent-yet-tasty Long Island iced tea. The industry sour cocktail is one such creation developed on the fly by bartender Ted Kilgore while serving a fellow industry professional (hence the name).

As Kilgore described to Esquire in 2012, "I basically thought to myself, 'What if I put all of my favorite things into a glass and just give it to him?' And that just happened in an equal-parts sort of scenario." The drink consists of equal parts Fernet Branca and green Chartreuse, as well as equal servings of simple syrup and lime juice.

For the uninitiated, Fernet is a liqueur hailing from Italy that's best known for its intensely bitter, herbal, and somewhat medicinal flavor. Its popularity among industry professionals has even earned the liqueur the nickname "bartender's handshake." As for green Chartreuse, this herbal liqueur features strong mint flavors, along with a bit of the black licorice flavor also found in Fernet. Intense tastes like these need a bit of tempering, which explains the inclusion of the simple syrup and lime juice. Simple syrup helps soften bitter flavors, while the acidity of lime juice can cut through the bracing intensity of the industry sour.